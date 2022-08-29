English  
The earthquake did not trigger any tsunami warnings. (Photo: medcom.id)
Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Shakes Mentawai Islands

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Nur Azizah • 29 August 2022 11:15
Mentawai: Another earthquake rocked Mentawai Islands Regency in West Sumatra Province today, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has reported.
 
Based on information issued by the BMKG, this 6.4 magnitude earthquake occurred on Monday, August 29, 2022, at around 10.29 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).
 
Nevertheless, the earthquake did not trigger any tsunami warnings.

With a depth of 10 kilometers, the earthquake was located 161 km northwest of Mentawai Islands.
 
Previously, a magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook Mentawai Islands Regency early Monday morning.
 
Although there are no reports of casualties or damage to date, the BMKG appealed to the public to be aware of the possibility of aftershocks.
 
Located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is prone to natural disasters such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunami waves.
 
(WAH)
