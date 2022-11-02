English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The G20 is a global forum whose members account for 85 percent of the global GDP. (Photo: medcom.id)
The G20 is a global forum whose members account for 85 percent of the global GDP. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia to Prepare 6 Airports for G20 Leaders Ahead of Summit

Antara • 02 November 2022 21:35
Jakarta: Four airports and two reserve airports will be prepared as parking locations for the state aircraft of world leaders attending the G20 Summit in Bali on November 15–16, 2022, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has informed.
 
The G20 Summit will be the summit of the entire series of sherpa track, financial track, and engagement group meetings held under Indonesia's G20 Presidency from December 2021 to November 2022.
 
The G20 is a global forum founded in 1999 whose members account for 85 percent of the global gross domestic product (GDP), 75 percent of international trade, and 65 percent of the world's population.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Hassanudin Airport in Makassar, Lombok International Airport, and Juanda International Airport in Surabaya will be used as parking locations," Sumadi informed at the Presidential Palace here on Wednesday.
 
Meanwhile, Yogyakarta International Airport and Adi Sumarmo Airport in Solo, Central Java will be prepared as reserve airports.
 
"We can extend it to Yogyakarta and Solo airports," he said.
 
As the host of the 2022 G20 Summit, Indonesia is currently waiting for three leaders to confirm their attendance at the meeting.
 
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said he will contact the three leaders directly to request a confirmation of their attendance at the G20 Summit.
 
"There are three leaders who have not confirmed their attendance. I will call later to confirm it," he stated.
 
He observed that the attendance of G20 leaders at the upcoming summit will be quite high. He said that based on preliminary data, 17 to 18 leaders have confirmed their attendance at the summit.
 
This is an honor for Indonesia as there are around 17–18 state leaders who will make sure to attend the meeting, he remarked.
 
"It is a large number; in a difficult situation, they come here. It is an honor for us," he said.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Penjor dalam Upacara Keagamaan Umat Hindu di Pura Ulun Danu Batur. (Foto: Humas Kanwil Kementerian Agama Provinsi Bali)

Penjor, Simbol Manifestasi Istana Tuhan di Event Gelaran G20

Gubernur Minta Hotel Delegasi G20 Gunakan Produk Lokal Bali untuk Hidangan

Bus Listrik G20 Bali Dapat Digunakan Masyarakat Usai KTT

BACA JUGA
Bunaken Festival Expected to Have Economic Impact: Tourism Ministry

Bunaken Festival Expected to Have Economic Impact: Tourism Ministry

English
tourism
Over 63.1 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

Over 63.1 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

English
covid-19
BPOM Finds Gaps in Kidney-Damaging Chemical Compounds Entering Indonesia

BPOM Finds Gaps in Kidney-Damaging Chemical Compounds Entering Indonesia

English
pharmaceutical
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Di Hadapan Relawan, Anies Beberkan Capaian Pimpin Jakarta
Nasional

Di Hadapan Relawan, Anies Beberkan Capaian Pimpin Jakarta

Beri ‘Pesan ke Barat’ Rusia Kerahkan Rudal Hipersonik di Belarusia
Internasional

Beri ‘Pesan ke Barat’ Rusia Kerahkan Rudal Hipersonik di Belarusia

Hentikan Rekor Kemenangan Napoli, Liverpool Tetap Dibully
Olahraga

Hentikan Rekor Kemenangan Napoli, Liverpool Tetap Dibully

BI Alokasikan 5% Cadangan Devisa dalam Obligasi Berkelanjutan
Ekonomi

BI Alokasikan 5% Cadangan Devisa dalam Obligasi Berkelanjutan

Imbas Kericuhan Festival Berdendang Bergoyang, Konser Dewa 19 di JIS Ditunda
Hiburan

Imbas Kericuhan Festival Berdendang Bergoyang, Konser Dewa 19 di JIS Ditunda

Honda Siapkan 2 Motor Listrik di Indonesia Tahun Depan, Ini Modelnya
Otomotif

Honda Siapkan 2 Motor Listrik di Indonesia Tahun Depan, Ini Modelnya

Pendaftaran PPPK Guru Ditutup 13 November 2022, Ini Hal-Hal yang Perlu Diketahui
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran PPPK Guru Ditutup 13 November 2022, Ini Hal-Hal yang Perlu Diketahui

Turnamen Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Infinix Bergulir, Siapkan Laga Grand Final
Teknologi

Turnamen Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Infinix Bergulir, Siapkan Laga Grand Final

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken
Properti

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!