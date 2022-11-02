Indonesia to Prepare 6 Airports for G20 Leaders Ahead of Summit

The G20 Summit will be the summit of the entire series of sherpa track, financial track, and engagement group meetings held under Indonesia's G20 Presidency from December 2021 to November 2022.
The G20 is a global forum founded in 1999 whose members account for 85 percent of the global gross domestic product (GDP), 75 percent of international trade, and 65 percent of the world's population.
"Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Hassanudin Airport in Makassar, Lombok International Airport, and Juanda International Airport in Surabaya will be used as parking locations," Sumadi informed at the Presidential Palace here on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Yogyakarta International Airport and Adi Sumarmo Airport in Solo, Central Java will be prepared as reserve airports.
"We can extend it to Yogyakarta and Solo airports," he said.
As the host of the 2022 G20 Summit, Indonesia is currently waiting for three leaders to confirm their attendance at the meeting.
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said he will contact the three leaders directly to request a confirmation of their attendance at the G20 Summit.
"There are three leaders who have not confirmed their attendance. I will call later to confirm it," he stated.
He observed that the attendance of G20 leaders at the upcoming summit will be quite high. He said that based on preliminary data, 17 to 18 leaders have confirmed their attendance at the summit.
This is an honor for Indonesia as there are around 17–18 state leaders who will make sure to attend the meeting, he remarked.
"It is a large number; in a difficult situation, they come here. It is an honor for us," he said.