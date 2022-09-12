English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Hadi Tjahjanto was formerly chief of the National Defense Forces. (Photo: medcom.id)
Hadi Tjahjanto was formerly chief of the National Defense Forces. (Photo: medcom.id)

France Presents National Order of Merit to Indonesian Minister

Antara • 12 September 2022 18:23
Jakarta: France presented a medal of merit to Indonesian Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning and National Land Agency Head Hadi Tjahjanto in recognition of his services in promoting sound relations between both nations.
 
Vice Chief of the French Air and Space Force Lt. General Frédéric Parisot conferred the Commander of the National Order of Merit on Tjahjanto at the latter's official residence in Jakarta on Sunday.
 
In a written statement released on Monday, Tjahjanto said the medal of merit is the highest award bestowed by the French government on him to recognize his services in promoting good relations between the two nations while he was a military official.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Tjahjanto was formerly chief of the National Defense Forces (TNI) before President Joko Widodo inaugurated him as Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning/Head of the National Land Agency to replace Sofyan Djalil on June 15, 2022.
 
Tjahjanto noted that the French government had originally planned to invite him to receive the award. However, the plan could be realized only on Sunday when Vice Chief of the French Air and Space Force Lt. General Frédéric Parisot visited Jakarta.
 
"The good relations are related to the joint exercises and education between (the two countries') forces that I developed when I was TNI chief for four years," he affirmed.
 
Tjahjanto and Lt. General Parisot once studied together at the College Interarmees de Defence in 2001. 

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
British Ambassador to Indonesia Owen Jenkins (Photo: British Embassy Jakarta)

Ambassador Appreciates Heartfelt Messages from Indonesians after Death of Queen Elizabeth II

French Air Force Aircraft Visit Indonesia

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Ambassador Appreciates Heartfelt Messages from Indonesians after Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Ambassador Appreciates Heartfelt Messages from Indonesians after Death of Queen Elizabeth II

English
indonesian government
Indonesia Adds 1,848 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 1,848 COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
50 Million People Worldwide Living in Modern Slavery: Report

50 Million People Worldwide Living in Modern Slavery: Report

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Gelar Bangsawan Najib Razak dan Istrinya Dicabut Kesultanan Selangor
Internasional

Gelar Bangsawan Najib Razak dan Istrinya Dicabut Kesultanan Selangor

Indonesia-IRRI Matangkan Pengembangan Padi Kaya Vitamin A
Ekonomi

Indonesia-IRRI Matangkan Pengembangan Padi Kaya Vitamin A

KPK Cegah Gubernur Papua Lukas Enembe ke Luar Negeri
Nasional

KPK Cegah Gubernur Papua Lukas Enembe ke Luar Negeri

Carlos Alcaraz, Petenis Termuda Jadi Peringkat Satu Dunia
Olahraga

Carlos Alcaraz, Petenis Termuda Jadi Peringkat Satu Dunia

Alasan Kak Seto Lindungi Anak Ferdy Sambo
Hiburan

Alasan Kak Seto Lindungi Anak Ferdy Sambo

Polisi Surabaya Bisa Menilang Pelanggar Lalu Lintas Bermodal HP
Otomotif

Polisi Surabaya Bisa Menilang Pelanggar Lalu Lintas Bermodal HP

Google Doodle Hari Ini Ada Mangkuk Ayam Jago, Katanya Bukan dari Indonesia?
Teknologi

Google Doodle Hari Ini Ada Mangkuk Ayam Jago, Katanya Bukan dari Indonesia?

Mengenal Lebih Dekat Sudibyo, 'Sang Legenda' Dirigen Paduan Suara UI
Pendidikan

Mengenal Lebih Dekat Sudibyo, 'Sang Legenda' Dirigen Paduan Suara UI

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!