France Presents National Order of Merit to Indonesian Minister

Vice Chief of the French Air and Space Force Lt. General Frédéric Parisot conferred the Commander of the National Order of Merit on Tjahjanto at the latter's official residence in Jakarta on Sunday.
In a written statement released on Monday, Tjahjanto said the medal of merit is the highest award bestowed by the French government on him to recognize his services in promoting good relations between the two nations while he was a military official.
Tjahjanto was formerly chief of the National Defense Forces (TNI) before President Joko Widodo inaugurated him as Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning/Head of the National Land Agency to replace Sofyan Djalil on June 15, 2022.
Tjahjanto noted that the French government had originally planned to invite him to receive the award. However, the plan could be realized only on Sunday when Vice Chief of the French Air and Space Force Lt. General Frédéric Parisot visited Jakarta.
"The good relations are related to the joint exercises and education between (the two countries') forces that I developed when I was TNI chief for four years," he affirmed.
Tjahjanto and Lt. General Parisot once studied together at the College Interarmees de Defence in 2001.