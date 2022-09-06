VP to Open Halal Summit 2022 in Palembang

Ma'ruf and his wife boarded the Presidential Aircraft Boeing 737-400 from the Indonesian Air Force from the Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport, Jakarta, to the Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II Airport, Palembang, South Sumatra.
Arriving in Palembang, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, accompanied by the governor of South Sumatra, will head to the Public Service Mall (MPP) of the Palembang Investment and One-Stop Integrated Service (DPMPTSP) to conduct a review as well as provide assistance to local residents.
The inauguration of the opening of the XIX Plenary Session of the Association of Faculties of Business and Economics (AFEBI) and the 2022 Halal Summit, is scheduled on Wednesday (Sept 7), at the Wyndham Hotel, Palembang.
After attending the opening ceremony of AFEBI and Halal Summit 2022, the vice president plans to visit the office of Bank Sumsel Babel to witness the inauguration of the Regional Committee for Sharia Economics and Finance (KDEKS) and Management of the Sharia Economic Area (MES) of South Sumatra Province and to inaugurate the launch of the ZISWAF mobile banking service and smart booth mosque.
Head of the Secretariat of the Vice President Ahmad Erani Yustika, Deputy for Economic Policy Support and Competitiveness Improvement Guntur Iman Nefianto, Special Staff for the Vice President for Communication and Information Masduki Baidlowi, Special Staff for the Vice President for Economics and Finance Lukmanul Hakim, and Expert Team of Vice President Farhat Brachma and Iggi Haruman Achsien accompanied the vice president during the working visit.