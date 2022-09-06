English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The opening of the 2022 Halal Summit is scheduled on Wednesday. (Photo: medcom.id)
The opening of the 2022 Halal Summit is scheduled on Wednesday. (Photo: medcom.id)

VP to Open Halal Summit 2022 in Palembang

Antara • 06 September 2022 18:06
Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin and spouse Wury departed for Palembang, South Sumatra, Tuesday, to inaugurate opening of the XIX Plenary Session of the Association of Faculty of Business and Economics (AFEBI) and Halal Summit 2022.
 
Ma'ruf and his wife boarded the Presidential Aircraft Boeing 737-400 from the Indonesian Air Force from the Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport, Jakarta, to the Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II Airport, Palembang, South Sumatra.
 
Arriving in Palembang, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, accompanied by the governor of South Sumatra, will head to the Public Service Mall (MPP) of the Palembang Investment and One-Stop Integrated Service (DPMPTSP) to conduct a review as well as provide assistance to local residents.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The inauguration of the opening of the XIX Plenary Session of the Association of Faculties of Business and Economics (AFEBI) and the 2022 Halal Summit, is scheduled on Wednesday (Sept 7), at the Wyndham Hotel, Palembang.
 
After attending the opening ceremony of AFEBI and Halal Summit 2022, the vice president plans to visit the office of Bank Sumsel Babel to witness the inauguration of the Regional Committee for Sharia Economics and Finance (KDEKS) and Management of the Sharia Economic Area (MES) of South Sumatra Province and to inaugurate the launch of the ZISWAF mobile banking service and smart booth mosque.
 
Head of the Secretariat of the Vice President Ahmad Erani Yustika, Deputy for Economic Policy Support and Competitiveness Improvement Guntur Iman Nefianto, Special Staff for the Vice President for Communication and Information Masduki Baidlowi, Special Staff for the Vice President for Economics and Finance Lukmanul Hakim, and Expert Team of Vice President Farhat Brachma and Iggi Haruman Achsien accompanied the vice president during the working visit. 

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The 17th G20 Summit will be organized in Bali on November 15 and 16, 2022. (Photo: MoFA)

G20 Summit Preparations in Bali Nearing Completion: VP

VP Outlines 4 Steps for Achieving Economic Justice in Indonesia

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Visa on Arrival Program Increase Foreign Tourist Visits: Minister

Indonesia's Visa on Arrival Program Increase Foreign Tourist Visits: Minister

English
tourism
Bali's First Electric Train to Serve Airport-Seminyak Line: Transportation Office

Bali's First Electric Train to Serve Airport-Seminyak Line: Transportation Office

English
railway
Terrorism Poses Latent Threat: BNPT

Terrorism Poses Latent Threat: BNPT

English
terrorism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
KPU: Tak Sepenuhnya Parpol Lakukan Klarifikasi Keanggotaan Ganda
Nasional

KPU: Tak Sepenuhnya Parpol Lakukan Klarifikasi Keanggotaan Ganda

5 Rekrutan Baru yang Berpeluang Jalani Debut di Liga Champions Pekan Ini
Olahraga

5 Rekrutan Baru yang Berpeluang Jalani Debut di Liga Champions Pekan Ini

Bulog Jamin Harga Beras Tetap Terjangkau Meski Harga BBM Naik
Ekonomi

Bulog Jamin Harga Beras Tetap Terjangkau Meski Harga BBM Naik

Utusan Khusus PBB Tak Mau Kembali ke Myanmar, Ada Apa?
Internasional

Utusan Khusus PBB Tak Mau Kembali ke Myanmar, Ada Apa?

Film Indonesia Berjudul Autobiography Mendapat <i>Standing Ovation</i> di Venice Film Festival
Hiburan

Film Indonesia Berjudul Autobiography Mendapat Standing Ovation di Venice Film Festival

Segera Terbitkan Regulasi, Kemenag Harap Kasus Kekerasan Tidak Terulang
Pendidikan

Segera Terbitkan Regulasi, Kemenag Harap Kasus Kekerasan Tidak Terulang

Plus Minus Hyundai Stargazer Sebagai Mobil Keluarga Indonesia
Otomotif

Plus Minus Hyundai Stargazer Sebagai Mobil Keluarga Indonesia

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1
Teknologi

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!