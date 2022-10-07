English  
Most parts of Indonesia will experience the peak of the rainy season during the December-January period. (Photo: MI)
Most parts of Indonesia will experience the peak of the rainy season during the December-January period. (Photo: MI)

Rainy Season to Peak during December-January Period: BMKG

Antara • 07 October 2022 17:28
Jakarta: The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has forecast the rainy season to peak in some parts of Indonesia from December 2022 to January 2023.
 
"Most parts of Indonesia will experience the peak of the rainy season during the December-January period," BMKG Head Dwikorita Karnawati stated here on Friday.
 
Out of a total of 699 seasonal zones (ZOM) in Indonesia, as many as 175 ZOMs, or 25.03 percent, will start experiencing the rainy season in October 2022, covering parts of Sumatra, Java, Kalimantan, Bali, Nusa Tenggara, Sulawesi, Maluku, and Papua, according to Karnawati.

Meanwhile, 128 ZOMs, or 18.31 percent, will enter the rainy season in November 2022, covering parts of Sumatra, Java, Bali, Nusa Tenggara, Sulawesi, Maluku, and Papua Islands.
 
Currently, 60 ZOMs, or 8.6 percent, have experienced rainy season covering southern Riau, parts of South Sumatra, southern Bengkulu, southern West Java, southern West Kalimantan, eastern Central Kalimantan, southern South Kalimantan, northern Southeast Sulawesi, northern North Maluku, parts of Maluku, and parts of West Papua.
 
"In addition, as many as 113 ZOMs experience the rainy season throughout the year," she noted.
 
Meanwhile, weather forecast for October 8-9, 2022, in Sumatra is generally sunny, cloudy to light rains, but parts of North Sumatra, Babel Islands, Bengkulu, and Lampung have the potential for light to moderate rains, while Aceh has the potential for moderate to heavy rains.
 
Overcast weather to light rains, in general, are forecast on Java Island. Parts of Banten and Jakarta can likely experience light to moderate rains, while parts of West Java, Central Java, Yogyakarta, and East Java have the potential to experience moderate to heavy rains.
 
Kalimantan and Sulawesi, in general, are expected to receive moderate to heavy rains.
 
Bali, NTB, and NTT are generally forecast to experience sunny conditions and cloudy weather to light rains, but parts of Bali and NTB have the potential to receive light to moderate rains.
 
Maluku and Papua are forecast to receive light to moderate rains, but parts of Maluku, West Papua, and Papua have the potential to experience moderate to heavy rains. 
 
(WAH)

