English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin with Saudi Ambassador. Photo: Setwapres
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin with Saudi Ambassador. Photo: Setwapres

Saudi Ambassador Complains to the Vice President About Professional Migrant Workers

Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 07 June 2023 17:25
Jakarta: The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Indonesia, Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Amudi, complained that the sending of professional Indonesian workers was often hampered. This was disclosed by Faisal during a meeting with Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, at the residence of the Saudi Arabian Ambassador, Jalan Teuku Umar Number 36, Central Jakarta, Tuesday, June 6 2023.
 
"He (Saudi Arabia's ambassador) complained that professional migrant workers who would come to Saudi Arabia were hampered," said the vice president's spokesman, Masduki Baidlowi, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
 
The Saudi Arabian ambassador, said Masduki, revealed that the delay in sending professional migrant workers was due to problems with the distribution agents. Therefore, Saudi Arabia requests that it is necessary to adjust the mechanism related to sending Indonesian Migrant Workers, which has so far been in a moratorium and uses employment agencies.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?



"It turns out that in Saudi Arabia there is a kind of PT (agency), here (in Indonesia) there is an agency. This agency is considered to be an obstacle by the Saudi Arabian Ambassador, "explained Masduki.
 
Apart from that, Masduki said that this problem did not occur in countries that often sent their workers to Saudi Arabia. Such as Thailand, Philippines, and Malaysia.
 
The Vice President also responded positively to Ambassador Faisal's desire to improve the mechanism for channeling professional migrant workers from Indonesia. The Vice President confirmed that he would hold special meetings with various relevant ministries and institutions, including the Indonesian Migrant Worker Protection Agency (BP2MI) regarding this matter.
 
"All of this becomes input for the Vice President to go directly with the institutions that handle migrant workers," explained Masduki. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Wakil Presiden Maruf Amin akan berkunjung ke Kepri. Dok Setwapres.

Bertolak ke Kepri, Wapres Tinjau Industri Tanaman Hidroponik

Disinggung Megawati, Wapres Langsung Rapat Internal Penanganan Keamanan Papua

Dubes Arab Saudi Mengeluh ke Wapres, Pengiriman TKI Profesional Sering Terhambat

BACA JUGA
Hanwha Ocean Awaits for Certainty on Submarine Contracts with Indonesia

Hanwha Ocean Awaits for Certainty on Submarine Contracts with Indonesia

English
south korea
NasDem not Interfering for the Position of the Minister of Communication and Information

NasDem not Interfering for the Position of the Minister of Communication and Information

English
Partai NasDem
Minister Retno Ask BSBI Participants Becoming Agents of Global Cooperation and Peace

Minister Retno Ask BSBI Participants Becoming Agents of Global Cooperation and Peace

English
menlu retno lp marsudi
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bank Dunia Pangkas Proyeksi Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Global Menjadi 2,1% di 2023
Ekonomi

Bank Dunia Pangkas Proyeksi Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Global Menjadi 2,1% di 2023

7 Orang Hilang akibat Banjir dari Jebolnya Bendungan Nova Kakhovka
Internasional

7 Orang Hilang akibat Banjir dari Jebolnya Bendungan Nova Kakhovka

Masa Depan Lionel Messi Masih Samar
Olahraga

Masa Depan Lionel Messi Masih Samar

Mahasiswa ITB Meninggal saat Uji Coba Pesawat Nirawak
Nasional

Mahasiswa ITB Meninggal saat Uji Coba Pesawat Nirawak

Penyanyi Indonesia Putri Ariani Raih Standing Ovation di America's Got Talent
Hiburan

Penyanyi Indonesia Putri Ariani Raih Standing Ovation di America's Got Talent

Penutupan 23 Kampus, Ketua Komisi X : Dosen dan Mahasiswa Jangan Jadi Korban
Pendidikan

Penutupan 23 Kampus, Ketua Komisi X : Dosen dan Mahasiswa Jangan Jadi Korban

Mangkir Uji Emisi Kendaraan Di Jakarta, Siap-Siap Sanksinya
Otomotif

Mangkir Uji Emisi Kendaraan Di Jakarta, Siap-Siap Sanksinya

Siapkan Kuota, Update Versi 1.1 Honkai: Star Rail Rilis Hari Ini, Berapa Besar?
Teknologi

Siapkan Kuota, Update Versi 1.1 Honkai: Star Rail Rilis Hari Ini, Berapa Besar?

3 Cara Mudah Bedakan Sertifikat Tanah Asli atau Palsu
Properti

3 Cara Mudah Bedakan Sertifikat Tanah Asli atau Palsu

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!