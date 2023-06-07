Saudi Ambassador Complains to the Vice President About Professional Migrant Workers

"He (Saudi Arabia's ambassador) complained that professional migrant workers who would come to Saudi Arabia were hampered," said the vice president's spokesman, Masduki Baidlowi, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
The Saudi Arabian ambassador, said Masduki, revealed that the delay in sending professional migrant workers was due to problems with the distribution agents. Therefore, Saudi Arabia requests that it is necessary to adjust the mechanism related to sending Indonesian Migrant Workers, which has so far been in a moratorium and uses employment agencies.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"It turns out that in Saudi Arabia there is a kind of PT (agency), here (in Indonesia) there is an agency. This agency is considered to be an obstacle by the Saudi Arabian Ambassador, "explained Masduki.
Apart from that, Masduki said that this problem did not occur in countries that often sent their workers to Saudi Arabia. Such as Thailand, Philippines, and Malaysia.
The Vice President also responded positively to Ambassador Faisal's desire to improve the mechanism for channeling professional migrant workers from Indonesia. The Vice President confirmed that he would hold special meetings with various relevant ministries and institutions, including the Indonesian Migrant Worker Protection Agency (BP2MI) regarding this matter.
"All of this becomes input for the Vice President to go directly with the institutions that handle migrant workers," explained Masduki. (Kevin Schreiber)