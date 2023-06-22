Founder of the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI) Dino Patti Djalal said that there were two possibilities behind the meeting's decision.
"First, there is a quite serious coordination problem. And second, there is a rift within ASEAN regarding how to handle this crisis in ASEAN," said Dino in Jakarta, Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Dino said, these two problems must be addressed immediately. There needs to be coordination between Thailand as the organizer and Indonesia as the chair of ASEAN this year.
"These two things will have an impact on five points of consensus (5PC)," he added.
The reason, said Dino, is that the 5 PCs are clear enough about the things ASEAN needs to achieve. Including the process to achieve it and also its goals, he continued.
One of the goals of the 5PC is to facilitate meetings between the Myanmar junta and other groups such as the National Unity Government (NUG) and others.
"But what is clear is that this rift needs to be repaired and there needs to be consultation between Jakarta and Bangkok," he said.
Indonesian silent diplomacyAs Chair of ASEAN 2023, Indonesia emphasized that it would carry out quiet diplomacy to help Myanmar resolve its crisis. One of the steps taken by Indonesia is to approach various stakeholders there.
"During his time as Chair of ASEAN, Indonesia approached almost all parties, including the State Administrative Council (SAC) - the military junta government - as well as the Government of National Unity (NUG) - the Myanmar opposition," said the Special Staff of the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs for Regional Diplomacy, Ngurah Swajaya, last Monday.
He said, in the five months of its chairmanship in ASEAN, Indonesia had made more than 75 approaches with various parties in Myanmar.
In fact, said Ngurah, this approach was also carried out after the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo last May.
"Thus, the approach issue is no longer a problem, because it has been carried out by Indonesia and the results have been reported by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi," he concluded. (Kevin Schreiber)