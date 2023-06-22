English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Founder of the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI) Dino Patti Djalal. Photo: Medcom.id
Founder of the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI) Dino Patti Djalal. Photo: Medcom.id

Two Problems Behind Thailand's Informal Dialogue Decision on Myanmar, What Are They?

Marcheilla Ariesta • 22 June 2023 23:15
Jakarta: Thailand's decision to carry out an informal peace dialogue with the Myanmar junta and invite other countries, including ASEAN members got mixed reactions.
 
Founder of the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI) Dino Patti Djalal said that there were two possibilities behind the meeting's decision.
 
"First, there is a quite serious coordination problem. And second, there is a rift within ASEAN regarding how to handle this crisis in ASEAN," said Dino in Jakarta, Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Dino said, these two problems must be addressed immediately. There needs to be coordination between Thailand as the organizer and Indonesia as the chair of ASEAN this year.
 
"These two things will have an impact on five points of consensus (5PC)," he added.
 
The reason, said Dino, is that the 5 PCs are clear enough about the things ASEAN needs to achieve. Including the process to achieve it and also its goals, he continued.
 
One of the goals of the 5PC is to facilitate meetings between the Myanmar junta and other groups such as the National Unity Government (NUG) and others.
 
"But what is clear is that this rift needs to be repaired and there needs to be consultation between Jakarta and Bangkok," he said.

Indonesian silent diplomacy

As Chair of ASEAN 2023, Indonesia emphasized that it would carry out quiet diplomacy to help Myanmar resolve its crisis. One of the steps taken by Indonesia is to approach various stakeholders there.
 
"During his time as Chair of ASEAN, Indonesia approached almost all parties, including the State Administrative Council (SAC) - the military junta government - as well as the Government of National Unity (NUG) - the Myanmar opposition," said the Special Staff of the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs for Regional Diplomacy, Ngurah Swajaya, last Monday.
 
He said, in the five months of its chairmanship in ASEAN, Indonesia had made more than 75 approaches with various parties in Myanmar.
 
In fact, said Ngurah, this approach was also carried out after the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo last May.
 
"Thus, the approach issue is no longer a problem, because it has been carried out by Indonesia and the results have been reported by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi," he concluded.  (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Founder Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI) Dino Patti Djalal. Foto: Medcom.id

Dua Masalah Dibalik Keputusan Dialog Informal Thailand Soal Myanmar, Apa Saja?

ASEAN has Rules That Must Be Observed

Pertemuan Informal dengan Myanmar, Menlu Thailand: Semua Senang

BACA JUGA
Building Deeper Trust, China Affirms Its Support for ASEAN Centrality

Building Deeper Trust, China Affirms Its Support for ASEAN Centrality

English
china
FSO Pertamina Abherka Ready to Support National Energy Security

FSO Pertamina Abherka Ready to Support National Energy Security

English
Pertamina
Endemic Period, Government Remains Alert to Face Emergencies

Endemic Period, Government Remains Alert to Face Emergencies

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Penjaga Pantai AS Sebut Temukan Puing-puing dari Kapal Selam Titan
Internasional

Penjaga Pantai AS Sebut Temukan Puing-puing dari Kapal Selam Titan

5 Permain Persija Sapa The Jakmania di Arena PRJ 2023
Olahraga

5 Permain Persija Sapa The Jakmania di Arena PRJ 2023

Hiii... Luna Maya Dengar Suara 'Kuntilanak' saat Syuting Suzzanna Malam Jumat Kliwon
Hiburan

Hiii... Luna Maya Dengar Suara 'Kuntilanak' saat Syuting Suzzanna Malam Jumat Kliwon

Begini Sensasi Naik Kereta Cepat Jakarta-Bandung Versi Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan
Ekonomi

Begini Sensasi Naik Kereta Cepat Jakarta-Bandung Versi Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan

Cara Menghapus History Pencarian di Google Play Store Terbaru
Teknologi

Cara Menghapus History Pencarian di Google Play Store Terbaru

Perdana di Indonesia, Ferrari Pamerkan Mobil-Mobil Klasik Ikonik
Otomotif

Perdana di Indonesia, Ferrari Pamerkan Mobil-Mobil Klasik Ikonik

Anies Baswedan beserta Keluarga Berangkat Haji Malam Ini
Nasional

Anies Baswedan beserta Keluarga Berangkat Haji Malam Ini

Mau Bertarung di Seleksi Mandiri Unair? Cek Dulu Syarat, Jenis Ujian, dan Ketentuannya
Pendidikan

Mau Bertarung di Seleksi Mandiri Unair? Cek Dulu Syarat, Jenis Ujian, dan Ketentuannya

Tidur Menghadap Utara Dilarang dalam <i>Feng Shui</i>, Ini Posisi yang Benar
Properti

Tidur Menghadap Utara Dilarang dalam Feng Shui, Ini Posisi yang Benar

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!