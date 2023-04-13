Development Progress in IKN Have Just Reached Only 26%

Jakarta: The Minister of National Development Planning/Head of the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), Suharso Monoarfa revealed that the development progress in the new State Capital (IKN) is only 26 percent. He added that the acceleration of the development will continue.
"Progress is now at 26 percent, when the President (Joko Widodo) was there (two months ago) it was still 15 percent. Hopefully this will accelerate," said Suharso after a meeting at the Presidential Palace, Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
He said the development includes basic infrastructure such as drinking water, sanitation, roads, government buildings and housing. Then it will continue with the construction of the reservoir.
"In a short while we will be enabling the reservoir," he said.
Suharso stated that the government is opening up opportunities for the private sector to be involved in the development of IKN through the public-private partnership (PPP) scheme.
Meanwhile, Deputy Head of the Authority Dhony Rahajoe revealed the interest of a number of investors, both domestic and foreign, to be involved in the construction of the IKN. For example, Korea and China.
In addition to government and residential buildings, a number of other facilities and infrastructure will also be built. Such as educational facilities and health facilities.
"For education there is also a directive from the President to accelerate the construction of schools which will be given, both for private and public schools, assistance in order to accelerate the implementation of superior schools that will be in IKN," said Dhony.
In the health sector, continued Dhony, President Jokowi emphasized that the IKN should build international scale health facilities. There are several hospitals that are said to be interested.
"We will announce it soon, hopefully in May someone will be elected, according to the direction of the President, this is a superior hospital that must have international cooperation," he said. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
