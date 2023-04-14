English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo. Photo: Screengrab YouTube
President Joko Widodo. Photo: Screengrab YouTube

Ahead of Eid, Jokowi Distributes Groceries for Ojol

Media Group News • 14 April 2023 14:25
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) distributed food packages in front of the Presidential Palace, Jakarta, Thursday, April 13, 2023. Hundreds of online motorbike taxis (ojol) were seen lining up to be able to get the basic necessities which were given ahead of the Eid Al-Fitr 1444 Hijriah.
 
Via the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube page, it appears that Jokowi is directly monitoring the process of distributing the basic food packages. Jokowi was accompanied by SOE Minister Erick Thohir.
 
"Thank you Pak Jokowi for paying attention to the drivers, both grab maxim and others. Thank you very much. May God bless Pak Jokowi," said one of the ojol drivers, Bonar, launching a video from the Presidential Secretariat, Friday, April 14, 2023.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Hundreds of ojol drivers passing through the Merdeka Square area stopped and joined the queue to meet with the President as well as get basic food assistance. A number of joint TNI-Polri officers also helped direct traffic.
 
"Thanks to Pak Jokowi for the groceries, I hope things go well in the future," said a female ojol driver, Marianah.
 
Ojol drivers that have taken the basic food packages is given an ink mark as a sign that they have received assistance. It can be seen in the video, Jokowi occasionally responds to people who convey greetings and thanks by giving a thumbs up. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Rivalry occurred between the Chairperson of the PDIP, Megawati Soekarnoputri, and Joko Widodo. Photo: AFP

PDIP Admits Jokowi-Megawati Friction, But not Fundamental

Momen Presiden Makan Bersama Para Pekerja Konstruksi IKN

Jokowi Peringati Hari Pers Nasional 2023 melalui Meme

BACA JUGA
PDIP Admits Jokowi-Megawati Friction, But not Fundamental

PDIP Admits Jokowi-Megawati Friction, But not Fundamental

English
president joko widodo
8 Car Involved in Accident at the Semarang-Solo Toll Road, 6 People Killed

8 Car Involved in Accident at the Semarang-Solo Toll Road, 6 People Killed

English
accident
Government Repatriates 154 Vulnerable Indonesian Citizens from Malaysia

Government Repatriates 154 Vulnerable Indonesian Citizens from Malaysia

English
indonesian citizens
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Terjaring OTT, Wali Kota Bandung Diduga Terima Suap Pengadaan CCTV dan Internet
Nasional

Terjaring OTT, Wali Kota Bandung Diduga Terima Suap Pengadaan CCTV dan Internet

Erick Thohir Bakal Bahas Perpanjangan Kontrak dengan Shin Tae-yong
Olahraga

Erick Thohir Bakal Bahas Perpanjangan Kontrak dengan Shin Tae-yong

Shandy Aulia Gugat Cerai Suami
Hiburan

Shandy Aulia Gugat Cerai Suami

PermenPAN-RB Nomor 1 Tahun 2023 Dijamin Tidak Mempersulit Dosen
Pendidikan

PermenPAN-RB Nomor 1 Tahun 2023 Dijamin Tidak Mempersulit Dosen

THR Jangan Sampai Habis, Sisihkan Sedikit untuk Investasi!
Ekonomi

THR Jangan Sampai Habis, Sisihkan Sedikit untuk Investasi!

Tidak Ada Lagi Mesin 1.000 cc Di Toyota Agya
Otomotif

Tidak Ada Lagi Mesin 1.000 cc Di Toyota Agya

Rusia Klaim Bakhmut Berhasil Dikepung, Ukraina Membantah
Internasional

Rusia Klaim Bakhmut Berhasil Dikepung, Ukraina Membantah

Asus ROG Phone 7 Diumumkan, Menuju Indonesia
Teknologi

Asus ROG Phone 7 Diumumkan, Menuju Indonesia

Survei: Proses Pengajuan KPR Paling Banyak Dikeluhkan Konsumen
Properti

Survei: Proses Pengajuan KPR Paling Banyak Dikeluhkan Konsumen

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!