Ahead of Eid, Jokowi Distributes Groceries for Ojol

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) distributed food packages in front of the Presidential Palace, Jakarta, Thursday, April 13, 2023. Hundreds of online motorbike taxis (ojol) were seen lining up to be able to get the basic necessities which were given ahead of the Eid Al-Fitr 1444 Hijriah.Via the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube page, it appears that Jokowi is directly monitoring the process of distributing the basic food packages. Jokowi was accompanied by SOE Minister Erick Thohir."Thank you Pak Jokowi for paying attention to the drivers, both grab maxim and others. Thank you very much. May God bless Pak Jokowi," said one of the ojol drivers, Bonar, launching a video from the Presidential Secretariat, Friday, April 14, 2023.Hundreds of ojol drivers passing through the Merdeka Square area stopped and joined the queue to meet with the President as well as get basic food assistance. A number of joint TNI-Polri officers also helped direct traffic."Thanks to Pak Jokowi for the groceries, I hope things go well in the future," said a female ojol driver, Marianah.Ojol drivers that have taken the basic food packages is given an ink mark as a sign that they have received assistance. It can be seen in the video, Jokowi occasionally responds to people who convey greetings and thanks by giving a thumbs up.