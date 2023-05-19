Police will Oversee Protest Rejects Coldplay Concert at GBK

"Regarding the existence of demonstration, it is freedom of expression, we will monitor it, what are the demands," said Karo Penmas, Public Relations Division of the National Police, Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan, when confirmed, Friday, May 19, 2023.
Ramadhan said that the police would communicate with PA 212. He realized that the demonstration should not be banned because it was guaranteed by law.
"This is freedom of opinion. Related to protest, this has an obligation. So, this concert is entertainment, entertainment for the needs of the community, we are guarding Coldplay which will be held in November," said the one-star general.
Previously, PA 212 had rejected the Coldplay concert which was planned to be held in Jakarta on November 15, 2023. The Deputy Secretary General of PA 212 Novel Bamukmin appealed to the promoters and organisers to immediately cancel the Coldplay concert.
In fact, Novel said that PA 212 would take several actions if the Coldplay concert was still held. Such as besieging the airport and blockading the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, the venue where the concert is planned to be held. (Kevin Schreiber)