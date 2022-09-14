English  
The two provinces' joint bid received unanimous support from delegates. (Photo: medcom.id)
NTB, NTT Named Joint Hosts of 2028 PON Games

Antara • 14 September 2022 09:01
Jakarta: The provinces of West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) and East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) have been named as the joint hosts of the 2028 XXII PON National Games by the National Sports Committee of Indonesia (KONI).
 
The two provinces' joint bid received unanimous support from delegates at the 2022 KONI Extraordinary National Sports Conference here on Tuesday.
 
"The KONI Extraordinary National Sports Conference took place to decide the hosts of the 2028 PON Games, and NTB and NTT have been selected as the joint hosts (for the Games)," Central KONI chairperson Marciano Norman stated.

He expressed confidence that the two provinces will be able to properly prepare for the games, which will be held six years from now, particularly as their current preparation progress is only at 30–50 percent.
 
Meanwhile, NTB Governor Zulkieflimansyah said that the 2028 PON Games are an opportunity to showcase the province, which has various facilities to host the multi-event sports competition.
 
"We have seen the success of the last PON Games in Papua, and we will also study the 2024 PON Games in Aceh and North Sumatra. The last PON Games were in eastern (Indonesia), and the next Games will be held in western (Indonesia); perhaps the (designation of Games host) considered the location of NTB and NTT in central (Indonesia). We hope we can reflect the unity of our Indonesian Republic," the governor said.
 
He affirmed that the progress of preparations in the province has reached 40–60 percent, and the motocross venue in the province, which earlier hosted the MXGP Motocross World Championship, is 100 percent ready.
 
Moreover, NTT Deputy Governor Josef Nae Soi reiterated his province's commitment to enhancing synergy with NTB to make the 2028 PON National Games a success.
 
"We also plan to combine sporting events with tourism," he added.

 
(WAH)

Peringatan!