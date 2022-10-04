English  
This program is expected to create innovative local solutions. (Photo: medcom.id)
This program is expected to create innovative local solutions. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia, World Bank Cooperate to Realize Smart Village Program

Antara • 04 October 2022 18:40
Jakarta: The Indonesian Ministry of Villages, Disadvantaged Areas, and Transmigration collaborates with the World Bank for implementing the Smart Village Program.
 
Smart Village is a program related to the micro data-based village development and people's empowerment and digital-based service to the public and other parties, the Ministry's Competitiveness Development Center Head Helmiati explained.
 
This activity is conducted to meet the demand for facilitators that will become educators on technical guidance to digital ambassadors and cadres, she noted through a statement, on Tuesday.

During the Improving the Capacity of Smart Village's Master of Training (MoT) event, she highlighted the six principles of Smart Village: bottom up, participatory, inclusive, innovative, collaborative, and sustainable.
 
This program contains an important component of the Government and Development Strengthening Program (P3PD) that is encouraging participatory village development.
 
World Bank's P3PD Task Team member Bambang noted that through the support of local potential of every village, the Smart Village Program is expected to boost the prosperity of local residents.
 
"This program is expected to create innovative local solutions to improve the people's lives and develop local potentials and opportunities," he stated.
 
According to Bambang, the realization of Smart Village is determined by several aspects, including the capacity of facilitators assigned to each village.
 
In addition, the six pillars of Smart Village -- smart management, smart people, smart environment, smart life, smart economy, and smart mobility -- should be fulfilled.
 
The first phase of the Smart Village Program was held at the end of 2021.
 
Thereafter, the second phase of the Smart Village Program was initiated with the implementation of technical guidance for 223 digital ambassadors and 1,115 digital cadres.
 
Meanwhile, the third phase will be participated by 330 digital ambassadors and 1,650 digital cadres. 
 
(WAH)

