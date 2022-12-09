Death Toll in Sawah Lunto Coal Mine Explosion Rises to 9

Head of the Padang SAR Office, Abdul Malik, said that his party had recorded 9 deaths.
"Currently, there are 11 victims in the general hospital, 9 died, 2 were injured," the local official told MetroTV on Friday, December 9, 2022.
According to him, rescuers are also still evacuating one victim who is still trapped inside the mine. The victim's location is believed to be at a depth of 200 meters.
As for the cause of the explosion, Abdul Malik explained that it was likely due to the presence of certain gas inside the mine.
"The depth of the coal pit is around 281 meters," said the official.
