English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The depth of the coal pit is around 281 meters. (Photo: Metro TV)
The depth of the coal pit is around 281 meters. (Photo: Metro TV)

Death Toll in Sawah Lunto Coal Mine Explosion Rises to 9

Deny Irwanto, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 December 2022 17:25
Padang: The death toll from an explosion in a coal mine in Talawi District, Sawah Lunto City, West Sumatra Province, has climbed to nine.
 
Head of the Padang SAR Office, Abdul Malik, said that his party had recorded 9 deaths.
 
"Currently, there are 11 victims in the general hospital, 9 died, 2 were injured," the local official told MetroTV on Friday, December 9, 2022.
 
According to him, rescuers are also still evacuating one victim who is still trapped inside the mine. The victim's location is believed to be at a depth of 200 meters.
 
As for the cause of the explosion, Abdul Malik explained that it was likely due to the presence of certain gas inside the mine.
 
"The depth of the coal pit is around 281 meters," said the official.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
At least 7 workers were reportedly killed. (Photo: medcom.id)

At Least 7 Killed in Coal Mine Explosion in Sawah Lunto

BACA JUGA
Over 174.4 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 174.4 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
Indonesia Adds 2,501 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 2,501 Daily COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19 cases
Mount Semeru's Status Drops to Standby Level: Ministry

Mount Semeru's Status Drops to Standby Level: Ministry

English
east java
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Indonesia Diyakini Mampu Melewati Awan Gelap Ekonomi Global 2023
Ekonomi

Indonesia Diyakini Mampu Melewati Awan Gelap Ekonomi Global 2023

Prediksi Kroasia vs Brasil: Lini Tengah Jadi Kunci
Olahraga

Prediksi Kroasia vs Brasil: Lini Tengah Jadi Kunci

Bertambah, Korban Ledakan Tambang Batu Bara di Sawahlunto Jadi 9 Orang
Nasional

Bertambah, Korban Ledakan Tambang Batu Bara di Sawahlunto Jadi 9 Orang

Peserta UTBK-SNBT Wajib Unggah Foto Diri Minimal Tiga Bulan Terakhir
Pendidikan

Peserta UTBK-SNBT Wajib Unggah Foto Diri Minimal Tiga Bulan Terakhir

Subaru Impreza WRX Rally Golden Era Si Mesin Waktu
Otomotif

Subaru Impreza WRX Rally Golden Era Si Mesin Waktu

Momen Bunda Corla Ketemu Ivan Gunawan dan Maharani Kemala di Jerman, Langsung Ditraktir
Hiburan

Momen Bunda Corla Ketemu Ivan Gunawan dan Maharani Kemala di Jerman, Langsung Ditraktir

Bentrok Lagi, Militer Israel Bunuh 3 Warga Palestina di Tepi Barat
Internasional

Bentrok Lagi, Militer Israel Bunuh 3 Warga Palestina di Tepi Barat

Prosesor Intel Generasi ke-13 Raptor Lake Resmi Dijual di Indonesia, Harganya?
Teknologi

Prosesor Intel Generasi ke-13 Raptor Lake Resmi Dijual di Indonesia, Harganya?

Ini 2 Skema Pembangunan Rumah Contoh Tahan Gempa di Cianjur
Properti

Ini 2 Skema Pembangunan Rumah Contoh Tahan Gempa di Cianjur

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!