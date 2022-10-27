This week, more than five million doses of donated Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Indonesia.
This new shipment demonstrates the US’ continued commitment to meet President Joe Biden’s pledge to donate 1.2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.
The US is also the largest donor to COVAX, with a commitment of $4 billion.
In partnership with UNICEF, COVAX has delivered over 1.4 billion vaccine doses to countries around the world, including over 106 million doses to Indonesia.
"I congratulate the Indonesian government on successfully fully vaccinating 73 percent of its population with COVID-19 vaccine," said US Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Y. Kim in a media release on Thursday.
"This new delivery of safe and effective vaccine doses will help Indonesia to continue pursuing higher vaccine and booster coverage. The United States remains committed to our strategic partnership with Indonesia to achieve sustained economic growth and development goals," he added.
Since the onset of the pandemic, the US government has provided more than $77 million to support Indonesia’s COVID-19 response, building on more than $1 billion in health-related assistance over the last two decades.
US support has reached more than 260 million people in Indonesia — 94 percent of the population.
Through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the US has helped more than 840,000 frontline healthcare workers and strengthened almost 2,000 hospitals, clinics, and laboratories.