English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The US is also the largest donor to COVAX, with a commitment of $4 billion. (Photo: State Dept/USAID)
The US is also the largest donor to COVAX, with a commitment of $4 billion. (Photo: State Dept/USAID)

US Continues to Support Indonesia's COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 October 2022 11:02
Jakarta:  The United States (US) has now donated a total of 40.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Indonesia and more than 620 million doses to more than 120 countries in every region of the world. 
 
This week, more than five million doses of donated Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Indonesia. 
 
This new shipment demonstrates the US’ continued commitment to meet President Joe Biden’s pledge to donate 1.2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The US is also the largest donor to COVAX, with a commitment of $4 billion. 
 
In partnership with UNICEF, COVAX has delivered over 1.4 billion vaccine doses to countries around the world, including over 106 million doses to Indonesia.
 
"I congratulate the Indonesian government on successfully fully vaccinating 73 percent of its population with COVID-19 vaccine," said US Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Y. Kim in a media release on Thursday.
 
"This new delivery of safe and effective vaccine doses will help Indonesia to continue pursuing higher vaccine and booster coverage. The United States remains committed to our strategic partnership with Indonesia to achieve sustained economic growth and development goals," he added.
 
Since the onset of the pandemic, the US government has provided more than $77 million to support Indonesia’s COVID-19 response, building on more than $1 billion in health-related assistance over the last two decades. 
 
US support has reached more than 260 million people in Indonesia — 94 percent of the population. 
 
Through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the US has helped more than 840,000 frontline healthcare workers and strengthened almost 2,000 hospitals, clinics, and laboratories.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The use of these missiles to destroy space objects is reckless. (Photo: medcom.id)

Australia Commits to Never Conduct Destructive Anti-Satellite Missile Testing

Indonesia, US Discuss Harmonizing Defense Cooperation

Education USA Fairs Held in Jakarta, East Java

BACA JUGA
Australia Commits to Never Conduct Destructive Anti-Satellite Missile Testing

Australia Commits to Never Conduct Destructive Anti-Satellite Missile Testing

English
Australia
Forced Returns to Myanmar Must Stop: UN Human Rights Chief

Forced Returns to Myanmar Must Stop: UN Human Rights Chief

English
united nations
ADB Approves $250 Million to Strengthen Climate, Disaster Resilience in Bangladesh

ADB Approves $250 Million to Strengthen Climate, Disaster Resilience in Bangladesh

English
finance
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pemerintah Stop Jual BBM RON Rendah Mulai 1 Januari 2023
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Stop Jual BBM RON Rendah Mulai 1 Januari 2023

Tambah 5, Kini PTN Berstatus PTN-BH Jadi 21
Pendidikan

Tambah 5, Kini PTN Berstatus PTN-BH Jadi 21

Dinkes DKI Siapkan RS Rujukan untuk Antisipasi Kasus Gagal Ginjal Anak, Ini Daftarnya
Nasional

Dinkes DKI Siapkan RS Rujukan untuk Antisipasi Kasus Gagal Ginjal Anak, Ini Daftarnya

Dibayangi Masalah Baterai, Hyundai Ioniq 5 untuk KTT G20 Diklaim Aman
Otomotif

Dibayangi Masalah Baterai, Hyundai Ioniq 5 untuk KTT G20 Diklaim Aman

Lama Diam, Arawinda Kirana Akhirnya Buka Suara soal Tudingan Jadi Pelakor
Hiburan

Lama Diam, Arawinda Kirana Akhirnya Buka Suara soal Tudingan Jadi Pelakor

CD Projekt Red Buat Remake The Witcher Pakai Unreal Engine 5
Teknologi

CD Projekt Red Buat Remake The Witcher Pakai Unreal Engine 5

Wah, Tottenham Ditahan Imbang Sporting, Grup D Sengit Sampai Akhir
Olahraga

Wah, Tottenham Ditahan Imbang Sporting, Grup D Sengit Sampai Akhir

13 Orang Tewas dalam Serangan Masjid Syiah, Presiden Iran Sumpah Membalas
Internasional

13 Orang Tewas dalam Serangan Masjid Syiah, Presiden Iran Sumpah Membalas

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!