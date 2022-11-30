English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Indonesia has the largest number of pilgrims in the world. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia has the largest number of pilgrims in the world. (Photo: medcom.id)

Govt Projects Indonesia to Receive Full Hajj Quota

Antara • 30 November 2022 20:02
Jakarta: The Directorate General of Hajj and Umrah Implementation of the Religious Affairs Ministry estimates that Indonesia will receive full Hajj quota for the 1444 Hijriah/2022 AD pilgrimage.
 
"By God's will, we will get the full quota based on what we heard from Saudi Arabia," Director General of Hajj and Umrah Implementation, Hilman Latief, noted in a written statement , Wednesday.
 
Latief made the statement while closing the 2022 Indonesian Hajj Mudzakarah at the Salafiyah Syafi'iyah Islamic Boarding School, Situbondo.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


However, he could not as yet confirm how much quota Saudi Arabia had given to Indonesia since the Saudi Arabian authorities had yet to state the exact figure.
 
"They have not mentioned the exact numbers," he added.
 
Latief stated that the Ministry of Religious Affairs had held an initial meeting with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. In fact, the meeting with Indonesia was prioritized to help the country make early preparations.
 
"Indonesia has the largest number of pilgrims in the world, so management must be prepared earlier," he remarked.
 
On January 9, 2023, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding Hajj implementation was planned to be signed by the Indonesian Religious Affairs Ministry and the Hajj and Umrah Ministry of the Saudi Arabia. At the same time, all service contracts will be inked, including accommodation, transportation, consumption, and Masya'ir.
 
"God willing, in January and February, we have to move fast for the repayment," Latief remarked.
 
Moreover, the Religious Affairs Ministry will recruit Hajj supervisors earlier in January 2023 in a bid to directly collaborate with prospective pilgrims, who would depart to provide guidance on Hajj rituals.
 
"Recruitment of worship supervisors will be carried out earlier. We hoped that those who are selected can immediately collaborate with the pilgrims to provide guidance on rituals," the ministry's director general of Hajj Counseling, Arsad Hidayat, remarked.
 
Hidayat noted that the guidance was oriented towards helping pilgrims become independent during Hajj.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI/Adam Dwi)

VP Welcomes New Hajj, Umrah Policies for Indonesians

VP Accentuates Need to Ensure Meningitis Vaccine Availability in Indonesia

Health Ministry Targets Normalizing Meningitis Vaccine Availability in Indonesia Next Year

BACA JUGA
Global Economic Recession Expected to Start Early in 2023: President Jokowi

Global Economic Recession Expected to Start Early in 2023: President Jokowi

English
global economy
Global Uncertainty Giving a Headache to G20 Leaders: Indonesian President

Global Uncertainty Giving a Headache to G20 Leaders: Indonesian President

English
g20 summit
North Maluku Urged to Maintain Regional Economic Growth

North Maluku Urged to Maintain Regional Economic Growth

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kasus Sekeluarga Tewas di Kalideres, 1 Korban Diketahui Suka Ritual
Nasional

Kasus Sekeluarga Tewas di Kalideres, 1 Korban Diketahui Suka Ritual

RI Perlu Siapkan Langkah Kontingensi Jika Kalah Gugatan Lagi di WTO
Ekonomi

RI Perlu Siapkan Langkah Kontingensi Jika Kalah Gugatan Lagi di WTO

Studi: Tingkat Kematian akibat Senjata Api di AS Tertinggi dalam 3 Dekade
Internasional

Studi: Tingkat Kematian akibat Senjata Api di AS Tertinggi dalam 3 Dekade

Tiket Konser Raisa di GBK Mulai Dijual, Segini Harganya
Hiburan

Tiket Konser Raisa di GBK Mulai Dijual, Segini Harganya

Ramai-ramai Bela Messi yang Diancam Petinju Dunia karena Injak Jersey Meksiko
Olahraga

Ramai-ramai Bela Messi yang Diancam Petinju Dunia karena Injak Jersey Meksiko

Di Masa Depan, Pengendara Gak Bakalan Jatuh Dari Motor
Otomotif

Di Masa Depan, Pengendara Gak Bakalan Jatuh Dari Motor

Ibu-Anak Kompak Sidang Tesis Bareng di Unesa
Pendidikan

Ibu-Anak Kompak Sidang Tesis Bareng di Unesa

Setengah Contact Center di Asia Pasifik Bakal Pakai Voice AI pada 2023
Teknologi

Setengah Contact Center di Asia Pasifik Bakal Pakai Voice AI pada 2023

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!