According to Minister Luhut, the implementation of KPK's sting operations could be counterproductive. These operations could damage the country's image.
"Sting operations are actually not good. Sting Operations make the country look bad," Luhut said at the Launching of the 2023-2024 Corruption Prevention Action in Jakarta on Tuesday, 2020 December 2022.
"KPK should not be too eager to make arrests. Take a second look," he stated.
Luhut asked the KPK to intensify prevention and education efforts rather than sting operations. These strategies are considered more effective in eradicating corruption.
He also asked The KPK to help improve anti-corruption systems in the country. One of them is the Indonesian government's digitalization push.
Digitalization is believed to be able to prevent corruption. This is because a digital system does not allow illegal lobbying activities between officials and private parties.
"If digitalization is already running, in my opinion, you won't be able to bend the rules," said Luhut.