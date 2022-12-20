English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (Photo: Kemenkomarves)
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (Photo: Kemenkomarves)

KPK's Sting Operations Could Be Counterproductive: Minister

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Candra Yuri Nuralam • 20 December 2022 14:44
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has urged the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to evaluate the implementation of sting operations. 
 
According to Minister Luhut, the implementation of KPK's sting operations could be counterproductive. These operations could damage the country's image.
 
"Sting operations are actually not good. Sting Operations make the country look bad," Luhut said at the Launching of the 2023-2024 Corruption Prevention Action in Jakarta on Tuesday, 2020 December 2022.
 
"KPK should not be too eager to make arrests. Take a second look," he stated.
 
Luhut asked the KPK to intensify prevention and education efforts rather than sting operations. These strategies are considered more effective in eradicating corruption.
 
He also asked The KPK to help improve anti-corruption systems in the country. One of them is the Indonesian government's digitalization push.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Digitalization is believed to be able to prevent corruption. This is because a digital system does not allow illegal lobbying activities between officials and private parties.
 
"If digitalization is already running, in my opinion, you won't be able to bend the rules," said Luhut.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The Corruption Eradication Commission (Photo: MI)

East Java Legislative Council Deputy Speaker Arrested in KPK Sting Operation

KPK Holds Sting Operation in Surabaya

Need to Build Integrity through Anti-Graft Push to Revive Indonesian Economy: Minister

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Trusted as Fiji Election Observer: Embassy

Indonesia Trusted as Fiji Election Observer: Embassy

English
fiji
Semantok Dam Expected to Boost Welfare of Farmers in Nganjuk

Semantok Dam Expected to Boost Welfare of Farmers in Nganjuk

English
president joko widodo
Police to Secure 137 Churches in Central Jakarta

Police to Secure 137 Churches in Central Jakarta

English
jakarta
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
John Mayer Ucapkan Terima Kasih untuk Penggemar di Indonesia
Hiburan

John Mayer Ucapkan Terima Kasih untuk Penggemar di Indonesia

Unik, SMK Ini Bangun Bengkel Resmi Motor Di Sekolah
Otomotif

Unik, SMK Ini Bangun Bengkel Resmi Motor Di Sekolah

Menkeu: Dana Asing Keluar Rp132,69 Triliun dari SBN hingga 15 Desember
Ekonomi

Menkeu: Dana Asing Keluar Rp132,69 Triliun dari SBN hingga 15 Desember

Resmikan Bendungan Semantok, Presiden: Diharapkan Mampu Mendorong Pertanian
Nasional

Resmikan Bendungan Semantok, Presiden: Diharapkan Mampu Mendorong Pertanian

Tiga Kata dari Mbappe Usai Prancis Kalah dari Argentina di Final
Olahraga

Tiga Kata dari Mbappe Usai Prancis Kalah dari Argentina di Final

UMNO Diminta Berhenti Bantu Korban Banjir di Kelantan, Apa Alasannya?
Internasional

UMNO Diminta Berhenti Bantu Korban Banjir di Kelantan, Apa Alasannya?

Kebijakan Pendidikan Sepanjang 2022, Pengamat: Banyak Buang Hal-Hal Baik
Pendidikan

Kebijakan Pendidikan Sepanjang 2022, Pengamat: Banyak Buang Hal-Hal Baik

Gamer Siapkan Isi Dompet Kamu, Steam Winter Sale 2022 Segera Dimulai!
Teknologi

Gamer Siapkan Isi Dompet Kamu, Steam Winter Sale 2022 Segera Dimulai!

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!