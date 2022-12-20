These seven locations are in Central Jakarta, centered at Thamrin 10, North Jakarta, and West Jakarta at each region's mayor offices, Acting Governor of Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono stated at the Jakarta City Hall on Tuesday.
The other locations are in Setu Babakan in South Jakarta, Old Shanghai in East Jakarta, Untung Jawa Island in Thousand Islands, and TMII.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Hartono acknowledged that no special activity is being held at the National Monument (Monas), given that the celebrations are already spread out at several locations.
Despite this, the provincial government will organize a light attraction to enliven the night of the New Year at Monas.
Meanwhile, Head of the Jakarta Tourism and Creative Economy Office Andhika Permata noted that several entertainment stages will be constructed at each of these locations.
"These stages are spaced out from one another. Why? It is to spread out the crowd, and each stage has its own music genre," he explained.
Meanwhile, for Christmas celebrations, the Jakarta provincial government organizes a Christmas Carol starting from Monday at Kendal Tunnel, Central Jakarta, Bundaran Hotel Indonesia (HI), and Kota Tua.
In addition, a light installation festival will be held at Sumenep Promenade Park in Central Jakarta and Kota Tua in West Jakarta.
Meanwhile, the office will coordinate with the police to mitigate vulnerability during the festivity.
"Later, authorities from Satpol-PP (Public Order Security Agency) and Jakarta Metropolitan Police will deploy their personnel involving joint forces," he noted.
Earlier, a police official stated that around 100 thousand police personnel will be involved in securing the Christmas and New Year celebrations at the end of this year.
The security operation will not only prioritize aspects of security, safety, and smoothness but also health, he stated during an event titled "Christmas and New Year Infrastructure Readiness and Health Protocol,” streamed on YouTube on Monday.