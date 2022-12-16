No Restrictions for Christmas, New Year Celebrations in Indonesia: Minister

"For this year, there will be no restrictions for the Christmas and New Year celebrations," Effendy stated during a cross-sectoral coordination meeting for security preparations for 2022 Christmas and 2023 New Year at the National Police Headquarters, Jakarta, Friday.
Despite no restrictions, the minister reminds the community to continue to comply with the provisions set by the government to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
"The provisions still apply, including the holding of worship services, but in principle, for this year, the celebration of Christmas and New Year has been allowed," he remarked.
Meanwhile, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo ensured that all levels of national police and the Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) would remain vigilant in providing security. The National Police will also involve community organizations and youth organizations to play a role in securing Christmas and New Year.
"Apart from the TNI and National Police, we have agreed to include elements from the community, mass organizations, Nahdlatul Ulama's (NU's) youth wing Ansor Youth Movement (GP Ansor), and Banser to secure the events," Prabowo noted.
In addition, the Special Detachment (Densus) 88 Anti-terror team of the Indonesian National Police will also remain vigilant to secure the Christmas and New Year celebrations, he affirmed.
Moreover, Minister of Religious Affairs, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, confirmed that no restrictions would be applied for the implementation of worship activities. In accordance with the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the status of Imposing Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM) has entered level 1, which means there is a measurable easing of community activity.
"For places of worship, the maximum capacity is 100 percent. No places of worship are allowed to build tents to add more capacity. It is still in accordance with the PPKM's rule, with 100-percent capacity," Qoumas remarked.
Apart from Qoumas and Effendy, other attendees at the coordination meeting were Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono and Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno.
Meanwhile, representatives from the Ministry of Transportation, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Trade, TNI, National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), Meteorology and Climatology Agency (BMKG), National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), and state-owned oil company Pertamina were also present.