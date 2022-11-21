English  
Screengrab map photo of earthquake that shook Cianjur. Photo: BMKG
Screengrab map photo of earthquake that shook Cianjur. Photo: BMKG

5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Shook Cianjur with Nine Aftershocks Occurred

Fajar Nugraha • 21 November 2022 15:17
Jakarta: An earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude shook the Cianjur Regency area, West Java, Monday, November 21 2022, at around 13.21 WIB.
 
Based on the report from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the earthquake was in the shallow category at a depth of 10 km.
 
The epicentre of the earthquake was at 6.84 south latitude and 107.05 east longitude. The earthquake itself did not have the potential for a tsunami.
 
The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said that nine aftershocks occurred in Cianjur, West Java.
 
"As of 13.50 WIB, the BMKG monitoring results showed that there were nine aftershock activities with the largest magnitude of M4.0," said Acting Head of the BMKG Earthquake and Tsunami Center, Daryono confirmed in Jakarta, Monday, November 21, 2022.
 
"Please be alert, the earthquake is a ground quake with a magnitude of 5.6 which has the potential to be damaging," he said.
 
He appealed to the public to avoid cracked buildings and cliffs that have the potential for landslides. In addition, be careful of aftershocks that may occur.
 
Taking into account the location of the epicenter and the depth of the hypocenter, he continued, the earthquake that occurred was a type of shallow earthquake due to the activity of the Cimandiri fault.
 
"The results of the analysis of the source mechanism show that earthquakes have a strike-slip mechanism," he explained.
 
He added that the earthquake shaking was felt in Cianjur with an intensity scale of V MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) or vibrations felt by almost all residents, many people woke up.
 
Shocks were also felt in Garut and Sukabumi with an intensity scale of IV-V MMI (vibrations were felt by almost all residents, many people woke up).
 
Cimahi, Lembang, Bandung City, Cikalong Wetan, Rangkasbitung, Bogor, and Bayah with an intensity scale of III MMI (vibrations felt real inside the house, vibrations felt as if a truck was passing).
 
Then, Rancaekek, South Tangerang, Jakarta and Depok with an intensity scale of II-III MMI (the vibrations felt real inside the house, the vibrations felt as if a truck was passing).
 
(FJR)

