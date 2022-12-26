English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The government will regulate the use of materials containing addictive substances. (Photo: medcom.id)
The government will regulate the use of materials containing addictive substances. (Photo: medcom.id)

President Jokowi to Ban Sale of Single Cigarettes

Annisa ayu artanti, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 December 2022 16:25
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is set to ban the sale of single cigarettes. The plan is mentioned in Presidential Decree Number 25 of 2022 concerning the Formulation of Government Programs in 2023.
 
This Presidential Decree says that the government will regulate the use of materials containing addictive substances. The policy includes several measures, including banning the sale of single cigarretes.
 
"Prohibition of the sale of single cigarettes," says the Presidential Decree, as quoted on Monday, December 26, 2022.
 
In addition to that, the government will also add more health warnings on tobacco product packaging, regulate electronic cigarettes, and prohibit advertising, promotion and sponsorship of tobacco products in online media.
 
Then the government will also supervise advertising, promotion, sponsorship of tobacco products in broadcast media, indoor and outdoor media, and online media.
 
Then, the government will make arrangements regarding enforcement and prosecution as well as the implementation of Non-Smoking Areas (KTR).

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi (Photo: MI)

Greater Jakarta LRT Can Serve 137 Thousand Passengers Per Day: Minister

Jokowi Keeps Mum about Cabinet Reshuffle Issue

China's COVID-19 Wave Does Not Affect Indonesia: President Jokowi

BACA JUGA
Greater Jakarta LRT Can Serve 137 Thousand Passengers Per Day: Minister

Greater Jakarta LRT Can Serve 137 Thousand Passengers Per Day: Minister

English
transport
Jokowi Keeps Mum about Cabinet Reshuffle Issue

Jokowi Keeps Mum about Cabinet Reshuffle Issue

English
president joko widodo
IOM, Local Authorities Provide Assistance to Latest Rohingya Refugee Arrivals in Aceh Besar

IOM, Local Authorities Provide Assistance to Latest Rohingya Refugee Arrivals in Aceh Besar

English
rohingya
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Taiwan: Tiongkok Kerahkan 71 Pesawat Tempur dalam Latihan Perang
Internasional

Taiwan: Tiongkok Kerahkan 71 Pesawat Tempur dalam Latihan Perang

Manggarai Bakal Jadi Stasiun Sentral, Jokowi: Semuanya Saya Harapkan Terintegrasi!
Ekonomi

Manggarai Bakal Jadi Stasiun Sentral, Jokowi: Semuanya Saya Harapkan Terintegrasi!

Lanjutkan Tongkat Estafet Minions, Duet Fajri Kini Bertengger di Peringkat 1 Dunia
Olahraga

Lanjutkan Tongkat Estafet Minions, Duet Fajri Kini Bertengger di Peringkat 1 Dunia

Daftar Program Bangkit 2023 di Sini, Terbuka untuk Mahasiswa Vokasi D3 dan D4
Pendidikan

Daftar Program Bangkit 2023 di Sini, Terbuka untuk Mahasiswa Vokasi D3 dan D4

Mantab, Pemkot Surabaya Pakai motor Listrik Tahun Depan
Otomotif

Mantab, Pemkot Surabaya Pakai motor Listrik Tahun Depan

Soal <i>Reshuffle</i> Kabinet, Presiden: <i>Clue</i>-nya, Ya Sudah
Nasional

Soal Reshuffle Kabinet, Presiden: Clue-nya, Ya Sudah

Kaleidoskop Hiburan: 10 Film Indonesia dengan Penonton Terbanyak Selama 2022
Hiburan

Kaleidoskop Hiburan: 10 Film Indonesia dengan Penonton Terbanyak Selama 2022

Death Stranding Gratis di Epic Games, Cuma Hari Ini!
Teknologi

Death Stranding Gratis di Epic Games, Cuma Hari Ini!

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!