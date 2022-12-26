President Jokowi to Ban Sale of Single Cigarettes

This Presidential Decree says that the government will regulate the use of materials containing addictive substances. The policy includes several measures, including banning the sale of single cigarretes.
"Prohibition of the sale of single cigarettes," says the Presidential Decree, as quoted on Monday, December 26, 2022.
In addition to that, the government will also add more health warnings on tobacco product packaging, regulate electronic cigarettes, and prohibit advertising, promotion and sponsorship of tobacco products in online media.
Then the government will also supervise advertising, promotion, sponsorship of tobacco products in broadcast media, indoor and outdoor media, and online media.
Then, the government will make arrangements regarding enforcement and prosecution as well as the implementation of Non-Smoking Areas (KTR).
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?