Jakarta to Conduct Coastal Embankment Development in Stages

"(The embankment development) is running until 2027, as there are still vulnerable points that do not have the embankment," Acting Governor of Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono remarked here on Tuesday.
He revealed that the provincial government has the right to build 11.1 kilometers out of the planned 20.2-kilometer embankment.
"Local governments (have the authority to build) around 0.5 km, and this would increase to 1.59 km in 2022," he noted.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) is also working on a 9.1-kilometer embankment on the northern coast of Jakarta until 2024.
The Jakarta provincial government has estimated that the budget needed for construction of the embankment or the National Capital Integrated Coastal Development (NCICD) on the north coast of Jakarta reached Rp1.38 trillion for the length of 8.3 km out of the total 11.1 km.
For the remaining 2.8 km, its construction authority was proposed to be under state-run port operator PT Pelindo II or the Sunda Kelapa Harbormaster and Port Authority Office (KSOP).
The 2.8 kilometers were part of the Sunda Kelapa Port Master Plan (RIP) segment, Jakarta's head of coastal development planning and flooding control, Putu Riska Komala, explained.
The 8.3-kilometer embankment, under the provincial government's authority, is located at four locations, comprising 3.4 km in Muara Angke, with an estimated budget of Rp671 billion in the 2023-2026 multi-year budget and 2 km at Sunda Kelapa, with an estimated budget of Rp472 billion for the 2023-2025 budget.
The other locations include 1.05 km at Pantai Mutiara, with an estimated budget of Rp171 billion for the 2025-2027 budget, and 1.7 km at Blencong River, with an estimated budget of Rp71 billion for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
The total length of the NCICD embankment path plan reaches 37.3 km that is located at 10 NCICD cluster points.
As of 2022, some 17.1 km out of the total planned embankment path has been built.