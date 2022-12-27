English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Jakarta skyline (Photo: MI)
Jakarta skyline (Photo: MI)

Jakarta to Conduct Coastal Embankment Development in Stages

Antara • 27 December 2022 17:56
Jakarta: The Jakarta provincial government is developing embankments in a stepwise manner until 2027 at several points on the northern coast of Jakarta as a precautionary measure against coastal flooding.
 
"(The embankment development) is running until 2027, as there are still vulnerable points that do not have the embankment," Acting Governor of Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono remarked here on Tuesday.
 
He revealed that the provincial government has the right to build 11.1 kilometers out of the planned 20.2-kilometer embankment.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Local governments (have the authority to build) around 0.5 km, and this would increase to 1.59 km in 2022," he noted.
 
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) is also working on a 9.1-kilometer embankment on the northern coast of Jakarta until 2024.
 
The Jakarta provincial government has estimated that the budget needed for construction of the embankment or the National Capital Integrated Coastal Development (NCICD) on the north coast of Jakarta reached Rp1.38 trillion for the length of 8.3 km out of the total 11.1 km.
 
For the remaining 2.8 km, its construction authority was proposed to be under state-run port operator PT Pelindo II or the Sunda Kelapa Harbormaster and Port Authority Office (KSOP).
 
The 2.8 kilometers were part of the Sunda Kelapa Port Master Plan (RIP) segment, Jakarta's head of coastal development planning and flooding control, Putu Riska Komala, explained.
 
The 8.3-kilometer embankment, under the provincial government's authority, is located at four locations, comprising 3.4 km in Muara Angke, with an estimated budget of Rp671 billion in the 2023-2026 multi-year budget and 2 km at Sunda Kelapa, with an estimated budget of Rp472 billion for the 2023-2025 budget.
 
The other locations include 1.05 km at Pantai Mutiara, with an estimated budget of Rp171 billion for the 2025-2027 budget, and 1.7 km at Blencong River, with an estimated budget of Rp71 billion for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
 
The total length of the NCICD embankment path plan reaches 37.3 km that is located at 10 NCICD cluster points.
 
As of 2022, some 17.1 km out of the total planned embankment path has been built.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)

Offices to Implement WFH when Natural Disaster Hits Jakarta: Acting Governor

President Jokowi to Inaugurate New Navy Chief

Govt Mulls Closing Kemayoran Athletes Village COVID-19 Emergency Hospital

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 803 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 803 Daily COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
Ministry Disseminates Information on Indonesia's Election Vulnerability Index

Ministry Disseminates Information on Indonesia's Election Vulnerability Index

English
elections
SAR Looking for 6 Missing Victims of Wrecked Passenger Ship in South Sulawesi

SAR Looking for 6 Missing Victims of Wrecked Passenger Ship in South Sulawesi

English
south sulawesi
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Selain soal Kesehatan, Wapres: Larangan Penjualan Rokok Ketengan agar Anak-Anak Tak Beli
Ekonomi

Selain soal Kesehatan, Wapres: Larangan Penjualan Rokok Ketengan agar Anak-Anak Tak Beli

Bertambah, Tersangka Perorangan Kasus Gagal Ginjal Akut Jadi 2 Orang
Nasional

Bertambah, Tersangka Perorangan Kasus Gagal Ginjal Akut Jadi 2 Orang

Jenis-Jenis Esai Beasiswa, <i>Personal Statement</i>, <i>Motivation Letter</i> hingga <i>Study Plan</i>
Pendidikan

Jenis-Jenis Esai Beasiswa, Personal Statement, Motivation Letter hingga Study Plan

Rusia Ultimatum Ukraina: Terima Proposal Kami atau Militer Akan Bertindak
Internasional

Rusia Ultimatum Ukraina: Terima Proposal Kami atau Militer Akan Bertindak

18 Artis Meninggal Dunia di 2022, Ada yang Bunuh Diri
Hiburan

18 Artis Meninggal Dunia di 2022, Ada yang Bunuh Diri

Jajaran Smartphone Terbaik 2022
Teknologi

Jajaran Smartphone Terbaik 2022

Kebelet Pipis Di Jalan Pas Mudik? Tenang Ada Mobil Toilet
Otomotif

Kebelet Pipis Di Jalan Pas Mudik? Tenang Ada Mobil Toilet

PSSI Tegaskan Tidak Ada Pemain Lapis Kedua di Timnas Indonesia
Olahraga

PSSI Tegaskan Tidak Ada Pemain Lapis Kedua di Timnas Indonesia

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!