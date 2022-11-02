3 World Leaders Yet to Confirm Attendance at G20 Summit: President Jokowi

The summit will be held on November 15-16. President Jokowi plans to call the three world leaders in the near future.
"Only three world leaders have yet to confirm their attendance. I will call them to ask for their confirmation of attendance," President Jokowi revealed here on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
If some world leaders are unable to attend the upcoming G20 Summit, the Indonesian Head of State said, it will not significantly affect Indonesia's G20 presidency.
According to President Jokowi the world is currently facing many challenges. As a result, some world leaders may unable to visit Indonesia to attend the G20 Summit this month.
"I am already honored by the planned attendance of 17 world leaders," President Jokowi concluded.