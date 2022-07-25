English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)

Indonesian Economy Stable amid Global Disruption: KSP Chief

Antara • 25 July 2022 22:06
Jakarta: The Indonesian economy is relatively stable in the midst of the unstable global economic situation caused by rising prices of energy and food in global markets, Chief of the Presidential Staff Office (KSP)  Moeldoko  has said.
 
"At the global level, the economic condition is not good, but Indonesia's economy is relatively good since our growth is still quite high compared to other countries," he informed at the Bina Graha Building, Jakarta, on Monday.
 
He cited data showing Indonesia's economic growth in the first quarter of 2022 reached 5.01 percent (year on year/yoy). Indonesia's inflation also remained under control. This was in contrast with the consumer price index in several other countries, which soared due to fluctuations in global commodity prices.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to data from Statistics Indonesia (BPS), Indonesia's inflation until June 2022 was pegged at 4.35 percent yoy.
 
Moeldoko said the Indonesian government has made great efforts to control commodity prices in the domestic market to prevent inflation and maintain people's purchasing power.
 
"Including a stable price in gas," he added.
 
According to a Bloomberg survey, Indonesia has a small 3-percent risk of entering an economic recession, Moeldoko said.
 
"Bloomberg has even estimated, ranking several countries up to 15 countries with high economic risks," he added.
 
Moeldoko made the statement in response to the results of a survey conducted by the Indonesian Survey Institute (LSI) for the June 27–July 5, 2022, period. The LSI survey showed that 64 percent of respondents were satisfied with the performance of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The level of satisfaction showed a slight decrease compared to the previous LSI survey, when it was recorded at 67 percent.
 
"People could see that amid the soaring price of commodities, the government still put an effort to maintain the price," he said.
 
Overall, 64 percent of the survey respondents said they were satisfied with President Widodo’s performance, 27.2 respondents said that they were not satisfied, 5.9 percent respondents said they were not satisfied at all, and 2.9 percent said they did not know or did not answer.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Japan Deplores Executions of Activists in Myanmar

Japan Deplores Executions of Activists in Myanmar

English
Japan
Govt to Offer Scholarships to 185 Thousand University Students across Indonesia

Govt to Offer Scholarships to 185 Thousand University Students across Indonesia

English
education
DPR Urges Central Government to Take Anticipatory Measures against Monkeypox

DPR Urges Central Government to Take Anticipatory Measures against Monkeypox

English
DPR RI
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Hasil BRI Liga 1: Persikabo Raih Poin Penuh di Laga Perdana Kontra Persebaya
Olahraga

Hasil BRI Liga 1: Persikabo Raih Poin Penuh di Laga Perdana Kontra Persebaya

Rusia Tegaskan Ekspor Pangan Ukraina Tak Akan Terhambat Serangan Rudal
Internasional

Rusia Tegaskan Ekspor Pangan Ukraina Tak Akan Terhambat Serangan Rudal

Erick Thohir: Perputaran Ekonomi di Kompetisi Liga 1 Bisa Capai Rp3 Triliun
Ekonomi

Erick Thohir: Perputaran Ekonomi di Kompetisi Liga 1 Bisa Capai Rp3 Triliun

Raffi Ahmad dan Nagita Habiskan Rp1 M Borong Kalung Edisi Marvel untuk Karyawan
Hiburan

Raffi Ahmad dan Nagita Habiskan Rp1 M Borong Kalung Edisi Marvel untuk Karyawan

Jadi Tersangka, Petinggi ACT Belum Ditahan
Nasional

Jadi Tersangka, Petinggi ACT Belum Ditahan

Asuransi Kendaraan Syariah Anti Riba
Otomotif

Asuransi Kendaraan Syariah Anti Riba

Selamat! 2.954 Orang Lolos Seleksi Beasiswa LPDP Tahap I
Pendidikan

Selamat! 2.954 Orang Lolos Seleksi Beasiswa LPDP Tahap I

Tiongkok Berhasil Luncurkan Modul Wentian
Teknologi

Tiongkok Berhasil Luncurkan Modul Wentian

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!