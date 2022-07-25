Indonesian Economy Stable amid Global Disruption: KSP Chief

Jakarta: The Indonesian economy is relatively stable in the midst of the unstable global economic situation caused by rising prices of energy and food in global markets, Chief of the Presidential Staff Office (KSP) Moeldoko has said.
"At the global level, the economic condition is not good, but Indonesia's economy is relatively good since our growth is still quite high compared to other countries," he informed at the Bina Graha Building, Jakarta, on Monday.
He cited data showing Indonesia's economic growth in the first quarter of 2022 reached 5.01 percent (year on year/yoy). Indonesia's inflation also remained under control. This was in contrast with the consumer price index in several other countries, which soared due to fluctuations in global commodity prices.
According to data from Statistics Indonesia (BPS), Indonesia's inflation until June 2022 was pegged at 4.35 percent yoy.
Moeldoko said the Indonesian government has made great efforts to control commodity prices in the domestic market to prevent inflation and maintain people's purchasing power.
"Including a stable price in gas," he added.
According to a Bloomberg survey, Indonesia has a small 3-percent risk of entering an economic recession, Moeldoko said.
"Bloomberg has even estimated, ranking several countries up to 15 countries with high economic risks," he added.
Moeldoko made the statement in response to the results of a survey conducted by the Indonesian Survey Institute (LSI) for the June 27–July 5, 2022, period. The LSI survey showed that 64 percent of respondents were satisfied with the performance of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The level of satisfaction showed a slight decrease compared to the previous LSI survey, when it was recorded at 67 percent.
"People could see that amid the soaring price of commodities, the government still put an effort to maintain the price," he said.
Overall, 64 percent of the survey respondents said they were satisfied with President Widodo’s performance, 27.2 respondents said that they were not satisfied, 5.9 percent respondents said they were not satisfied at all, and 2.9 percent said they did not know or did not answer.