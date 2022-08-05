English  
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)
Indonesian Foreign Minister Attends ASEAN Regional Forum Meeting

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 August 2022 16:40
Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi attended the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) meeting in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, today August 5, 2022. 
 
This ARF meeting is the last event of the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers's Meeting and related meetings.
 
"Non-traditional threats, such as energy crisis, food crisis, should not be forgotten to be given attention in the midst of security challenges," Foreign Minister Retno said in a press release on Friday.

 "Issues related to food and energy are closely related to the interests of the people," she stated.
 
The meeting has adopted several documents, including the ARF Statement to Promote Peace, Stability and Prosperity in the Region through Preventive Measures. 
 
The Statement recognizes the importance of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) principles and objectives within the ARF. 
 
Indonesia will continue to build awareness of partners about the importance of AOIP.
 
(WAH)
