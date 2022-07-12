President Jokowi Distributes Social Assistance in Subang

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) handed out social assistance to traders at Sukamandi Market, Subang, West Java, on Tuesday, to drive economic growth in the community during the post-pandemic period.
“As usual, we provide additional working capital for micro-enterprises, for market traders, for street vendors. It is important because we want to trigger economic growth, which is under recovery following the impacts of the pandemic," Jokowi noted in his statement at Sukamandi Market, Tuesday.
In addition to social assistance for traders, he provided several forms of assistance for the beneficiaries of the Family Hope Program (PKH), especially those having businesses at home.
"There is also an addition to the Family Hope Program, especially for mothers, who have businesses at home. We provide Rp1.2 million for mothers, who have businesses at home,” he remarked.
He expressed optimism that the assistance would strengthen the people's purchasing power, so that it can boost local economic growth.
"We do not want the people's purchasing power to go down. Hence, if there is an excess in the state budget from taxes, non-tax state revenue (PNBP), and export levies, it will also be directed to people from the lower income group. Hence, later, there will be additions for them," he stated.
During the event, President Joko Widodo was also accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo, Minister of SOEs Erick Thohir, Deputy Governor of West Java Uu Ruzhanul Ulum, and Subang District Head Ruhimat.
Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy earlier highlighted the Indonesian government's commitment to eradicating extreme poverty by 2024.
"The government is committed to eradicate extreme poverty six years ahead of the SDGs target in 2030 to 2024, in line with President Joko Widodo's direction," Effendy stated at the launch of Presidential Instruction Number 4 of 2022 on Acceleration of the Elimination of Extreme Poverty, in Jakarta, Tuesday.
Effendy later noted that the government was targeting to eliminate extreme poverty, from four percent to zero percent by 2024.
To this end, the minister urged all related parties to work hard in realizing the target of eliminating extreme poverty.
"We are all aware that eradicating extreme poverty is a formidable challenge. It requires inter-ministerial/institutional integration and synergy to achieve the target," he stressed.
In order to achieve the expected target, Effendy stated that the government will prioritize several key activities, such as social assistance and subsidies, to reduce the burden of spending on the extreme poor.
Several other steps were also taken, including community empowerment, to increase the income of the poor and the development of basic service infrastructure to reduce extreme poverty.
"Presidential Instruction Number 4 of 2022 concerning the Acceleration of the Elimination of Extreme Poverty, which was stipulated on June 8, 2022, mandated 22 ministries, six institutions, and local governments to take necessary steps according to their respective duties, functions, and authorities," Effendy noted.