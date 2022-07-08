English  
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)

Number of Active COVID-19 Cases in Jakarta Surpasses 10,000

Hilda Julaika • 08 July 2022 13:36
Jakarta: The  number of active cases of COVID-19 in Jakarta Special Capital Region continues to grow. 
 
Head of Disease Prevention and Control Division of Jakarta Provincial Health Office, Dwi Oktavia, said that the active cases of COVID-19 in Jakarta exceeded 10,000 cases on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
 
"The number of active cases in Jakarta increased by 313 cases," said Dwi in a written statement here on Friday, July 8, 2022.
 
"So the number of active cases is 10,033 now," said Dwi.
 
The positivity rate or percentage of positive cases in the past week in Jakarta was 11.9 percent. 

This figure is far from the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO) which stipulates the percentage of positive cases of no more than 5 percent.
 
"We also urge the public to be aware of the transmission of the Covid-19 virus because the pandemic is not over yet," she said.
 
"3T efforts (testing, tracing, and treatment) continue to be intensified and the COVID-19 vaccination is also still ongoing with a wider scope," she added.

 
(WAH)
