The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Nearly 170.9 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 August 2022 17:39
Jakarta: Some 16,917 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 170,895,291, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 60,369,476 today, increasing by 61,870 in the past 24 hours.
 
Furthermore, 29,945 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 203,314,549.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update


The Indonesian government recorded 2,781 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,349,175.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 21 to 157,521.
 
(WAH)
