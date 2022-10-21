TNI Prepares 18,030 Joint Personnel to Secure G20 Summit

"In general, we have prepared personnel, so according to our duties as VVIP security guards, we have prepared a total of around 18,030 personnel," Andika remarked at the #G20Updates Press Conference, monitored from the Kemkominfo TV YouTube channel, in Jakarta on Thursday.
Some 3,200 personnel are from the National Police, 492 personnel from other institutions, and around 14,300 personnel are from the TNI.
Perkasa highlighted that there were various task forces (satgas) in the context of securing the G20, such as the VVIP security task force attached to the heads of states.
"We are preparing for up to 42 (heads of states). This is to guard against all possibilities. If all of them are present, then we are ready because the preparation cannot be sudden. Hence, since a long time, we have prepared a security package for 42 heads of state or heads of government," Perkasa remarked.
Andika said that in addition to preparing personnel to offer security for the heads of states, his side had communicated with all guest countries that will bring their own security forces for their respective heads of state.
"Each country has its own security team. Some are attached to the head of state, such as the paspampres (presidential security forces). We accommodate all of that," he remarked.
Perkasa is keen that the heads of state scheduled to be present in Bali feeling a sense of comfort and confidence with the level of security being offered.
"They also have SOPs and specific needs, which may not be standard, and that is what I have confirmed so far," Perkasa stated.
The G20 is a global forum comprising 19 countries and one region, with a contribution of 80 percent of the world's gross domestic product (GDP), 75 percent of the international trade, and 60 percent of the world's population.
The Law and Human Rights Ministry had earlier readied several steps to anticipate a surge in the number of foreign nationals during the G20 Summit held on November 15-16, 2022, in Bali.
Group 20, or G20, is a multilateral cooperation group comprising 19 countries and the European Union (EU). Indonesia is holding the presidency of the grouping this year.
"The first involves improving services when foreign nationals go in and out of the airport," Secretary General at the Ministry Commissioner General Andap Budhi Revianto noted.
This is undertaken to prevent spiraling queues. To this end, the ministry will prepare several additional counters next to regular counters.
There are three special G20 Presidency counters and 13 regular service counters. If there is a long queue, four regular counters will be converted into G20 delegation counters.
In addition, the number of immigration service workers will be doubled. Other supporting facilities will also be increased, he stated.
The next anticipatory action concerns preparing several immigration workers as human resources.
Organically, the number of immigration workers stood at 32. In preparation for the G20 Summit, the government has increased the figure to 64 people.
"The supporting equipment, such as computers, will be increased to 64 unit packages," he revealed.
Moreover, around 10 mobile units will be placed at several posts, including the VVIP post and arrival terminal.