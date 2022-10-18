Indonesia Explores Digital Talent Development with Ukraine

"Earlier, we discussed the potential for cooperation between Indonesia and Ukraine, especially in in terms of digital talent," Minister Plate remarked after the meeting held at the ministry's office on Tuesday.
He noted that Indonesia had already forged partnership with Ukraine in the private sector. However, the cooperation was halted due to the war raging in the country.
Both countries are keen to tap into the potential for cooperation yet again in order to proffer benefits for the two. There was a possibility of the cooperation being implemented in a remote manner, as digital technology could help, Plate stated.
"We expect that communication will be re-established, so that we can revive the potential for cooperation," Plate remarked.
The potential for cooperation that can be established in the near future was student exchange, he added. Indonesia may not be able to send students to Ukraine due to the currently chaotic situation.
On the other hand, Ukraine still has the opportunity to send students to Indonesia to study.
Plate observed student exchange as a form of people-to-people diplomacy and was important to pursue apart from government-to-government diplomatic relations.
"One of the good ones might be student exchange," he said.
Ukrainian Ambassador to Indonesia, Vasyl Hamianin, drew attention to several areas where Indonesia and Ukraine could develop together.
"We can make a joint program, a joint system," Hamianin stated.
The ministry seeks to meet Indonesia's digital talent needs, which are projected to reach 600 thousand people per year. A World Bank survey indicated that Indonesia needs nine million digital talents from 2015 to 2030.
They have some programs in place to develop digital talents, including the National Digital Literacy Movement, Digital Talent Scholarship, as well as Digital Leadership Academy.