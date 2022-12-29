Assistance Sent to 12 Disaster-Affected Regions in South Sulawesi: Governor

"The Social Office team has distributed aid, including two tons of rice, two hundred boxes of mineral water, and others, as a logistical buffer stock for fire victims in Makassar City," South Sulawesi Governor Andi Sudirman Sulaiman stated here on Thursday.
The 12 regions that received assistance are Maros, Takalar, Gowa, Bantaeng, Barru, Soppeng, Wajo, Pinrang, Sidrap, North Luwu, East Luwu, and Makassar City.
The governor gave a directive to the province's Social Affairs Office to distribute the assistance.
"Mr Governor instructed (the office) to fulfill logistics for buffer stock in the districts and cities. Hopefully, it can be useful," Head of the South Sulawesi Social Office Andi Irawan Bintang explained.
Meanwhile, the South Sulawesi Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) also distributed aid to victims affected by disasters in Maros, Gowa, and Takalar.
"We have sent logistical assistance through the BPBD and the Social Office for victims affected by floods in Maros District," Sulaiman remarked.
He also expressed hope that the assistance would help the affected victims located at several locations.
Meanwhile, Acting Chief of Gowa BPBD Ikhsan said that the landslide that occurred in Gowa on December 23, 2022, claimed at least five lives.
The four dead victims were located in Tinggimoncong Sub-district, while the other one was in Parangloe Sub-district, Gowa.
The Gowa administration has planned to relocate residents living in landslide-prone regions after Tinggimoncong and Paranglo bore the maximum brunt of the landslide.
Meanwhile, the Makassar BPBD said as many as 3,344 housing units were affected by the flood that hit the city on December 28.
At least 19 villages in three sub-districts in Makassar City were inundated that affected 9,167 people.
The Makassar city BPBD deployed all personnel to evacuate residents trapped by the floods in the three sub-districts of Manggala, Biringkanaya, and Tamalanrea.