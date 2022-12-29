English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The governor gave a directive to the province's Social Affairs Office to distribute the assistance. (Photo: medcom.id)
The governor gave a directive to the province's Social Affairs Office to distribute the assistance. (Photo: medcom.id)

Assistance Sent to 12 Disaster-Affected Regions in South Sulawesi: Governor

Antara • 29 December 2022 18:35
Makassar: The South Sulawesi Provincial Government distributed logistics assistance as buffer stock to 12 districts and cities that experienced natural disasters.
 
"The Social Office team has distributed aid, including two tons of rice, two hundred boxes of mineral water, and others, as a logistical buffer stock for fire victims in Makassar City," South Sulawesi Governor Andi Sudirman Sulaiman stated here on Thursday.
 
The 12 regions that received assistance are Maros, Takalar, Gowa, Bantaeng, Barru, Soppeng, Wajo, Pinrang, Sidrap, North Luwu, East Luwu, and Makassar City.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The governor gave a directive to the province's Social Affairs Office to distribute the assistance.
 
"Mr Governor instructed (the office) to fulfill logistics for buffer stock in the districts and cities. Hopefully, it can be useful," Head of the South Sulawesi Social Office Andi Irawan Bintang explained.
 
Meanwhile, the South Sulawesi Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) also distributed aid to victims affected by disasters in Maros, Gowa, and Takalar.
 
"We have sent logistical assistance through the BPBD and the Social Office for victims affected by floods in Maros District," Sulaiman remarked.
 
He also expressed hope that the assistance would help the affected victims located at several locations.
 
Meanwhile, Acting Chief of Gowa BPBD Ikhsan said that the landslide that occurred in Gowa on December 23, 2022, claimed at least five lives.
 
The four dead victims were located in Tinggimoncong Sub-district, while the other one was in Parangloe Sub-district, Gowa.
 
The Gowa administration has planned to relocate residents living in landslide-prone regions after Tinggimoncong and Paranglo bore the maximum brunt of the landslide.
 
Meanwhile, the Makassar BPBD said as many as 3,344 housing units were affected by the flood that hit the city on December 28.
 
At least 19 villages in three sub-districts in Makassar City were inundated that affected 9,167 people.
 
The Makassar city BPBD deployed all personnel to evacuate residents trapped by the floods in the three sub-districts of Manggala, Biringkanaya, and Tamalanrea.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

SAR Looking for 6 Missing Victims of Wrecked Passenger Ship in South Sulawesi

Indonesian Navy Invites 47 Countries for Komodo Multilateral Naval Exercise 2023

Sulawesi Rail Project Part of Indonesia-Centric Development: Transportation Minister

BACA JUGA
Bank Indonesia Projects Tourism-Driven Economic Growth in Bali Next Year

Bank Indonesia Projects Tourism-Driven Economic Growth in Bali Next Year

English
Bank Indonesia
BPBD Distributes Clean Water to Flood-Affected Residents in Kupang

BPBD Distributes Clean Water to Flood-Affected Residents in Kupang

English
disaster
Indonesia's Fiscal Policy Needs to Boost Economy in 2023: Apindo

Indonesia's Fiscal Policy Needs to Boost Economy in 2023: Apindo

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Lampaui Target, PNBP Sektor Tambang Tembus Rp173,5 Triliun
Ekonomi

Lampaui Target, PNBP Sektor Tambang Tembus Rp173,5 Triliun

Korban Tewas Kebakaran di Kasino Kamboja Bertambah Jadi 19 Orang
Internasional

Korban Tewas Kebakaran di Kasino Kamboja Bertambah Jadi 19 Orang

Gunung Kerinci Alami Peningkatan Gempa Tremor
Nasional

Gunung Kerinci Alami Peningkatan Gempa Tremor

Piala AFF 2022: Skuat Garuda Ditahan Imbang 10 Pemain Thailand
Olahraga

Piala AFF 2022: Skuat Garuda Ditahan Imbang 10 Pemain Thailand

Polemik Isu Badai Dahsyat, Ini Penjelasan Kepala BRIN
Pendidikan

Polemik Isu Badai Dahsyat, Ini Penjelasan Kepala BRIN

Putra Siregar Digugat Cerai Istri
Hiburan

Putra Siregar Digugat Cerai Istri

Charged Indonesia Mulai Jualan Motor, Gak Cuma Rental Saja
Otomotif

Charged Indonesia Mulai Jualan Motor, Gak Cuma Rental Saja

Epic Games Store Bagikan Mortal Shell Gratis, Rasa Dark Souls dan Elden Ring
Teknologi

Epic Games Store Bagikan Mortal Shell Gratis, Rasa Dark Souls dan Elden Ring

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!