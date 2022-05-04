3 ASEAN Countries Committed in Maintaining World Stability

Phnom Penh: Cambodia, Indonesia and Thailand are privileged to host three important leaders' meetings in the Southeast Asia region this year. The three meetings include the ASEAN and Related Summits 11-13 November, the G20 Summit 15-16 November, and the APEC Economic Leaders on 18-19 November 2022.
"The ASEAN, G20 and APEC processes have in common that they provide a unique opportunity for all participating economies to jointly advance collective global and regional agendas and efforts to bring peace, prosperity and sustainable and inclusive development to all of our peoples," the statement said together with Indonesia, Cambodia and Thailand received by Medcom.id, Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
To this end, they said, ASEAN, under the banner of 'ASEAN A.C.T: Addressing Challenges Together', is committed to addressing the common challenges faced and to maintaining the dynamism of building the ASEAN Community with a strong sense of togetherness.
"We are determined to strengthen ASEAN's resilience in the face of global uncertainty and to maintain ASEAN's central role in a regional architecture that emphasizes constructive engagement based on the principles of mutual respect and common interests," the joint statement said.
“We also accelerating our efforts to recover from the impact of covid-19, promoting ASEAN integration and competitiveness for long-term and inclusive growth in the context of 4IR, improving health insurance and social protection of our people are among our top priorities," the statement continued.
Meanwhile, the G20 Summit held in Indonesia with the theme 'Recover Together, Recover Stronger', aims to facilitate a strong and inclusive recovery for all.
"The Indonesian presidency is committed to ensuring that the G20 is relevant not only for its members but also for the world at large, especially developing countries," added the statement.
There are three priority areas to focus on, namely, strengthening the global health architecture, digital transformation, and energy transition, so that the G20 can serve as a catalyst for a strong and inclusive global recovery.
"As for APEC, a unique economic forum, rather than countries, in the Asia Pacific, work continues on how to accelerate regional economic integration to achieve mutual prosperity," the statement continued.
APEC 2022's theme is 'Open. Connected. Balanced'. This theme reflects the shared goals and commitment of the member economies to address the enormous challenges arising from pandemics and conflicts whose detrimental consequences are being felt around the world.
"It aims to advance the vision of an Asia-Pacific community that is open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful. As a host economy, Thailand calls for fresh conversation in the Asia Pacific Free Trade Area, advocates safe and smooth return journeys and emphasizes inclusivity and sustainability, through the application of the bio-circular-green economic model, as an important element that helps the region and the world to recover from the covid-19 pandemic," they said.
As Chair of this year's important meeting, the statement continued, the three ASEAN countries hosting the event are determined to work with all of our partners and stakeholders to ensure a spirit of cooperation.
"Because we in Southeast Asia continue to strengthen ASEAN's centrality, credibility and relevance in maintaining regional and global peace and stability," the statement concluded.