Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: Setwapres)
VP Ma'ruf Visits Quake-Affected Areas in Pandeglang

English banten earthquake maruf amin
Indriyani Astuti • 20 January 2022 14:45
Jakarta: Vice President Ma'ruf Amin is scheduled to visit Pandeglang, Banten. to inspect earthquake-affected areas in the regency.
 
On Thursday morning, the vice president and his entourage took off from the Jakarta National Monument Field in Central Jakarta to Pesanggrahan Field in Pandeglang.
 
Ma'ruf will be accompanied by Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini during the inspection.  
 
After the inspection, Ma'ruf and his entourage will continue their journey to Serang, Banten.
 
In Serang, Ma'ruf will visit the Banten Governor's Hall in the Central Banten Provincial Government Area (KP3B).
 
The vice president will then chair the Public Service Mall socialization meeting and review the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at the location.

