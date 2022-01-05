Banda Aceh: Some 5,627 flood victims in East Aceh District still stay in temporary shelters, as Aceh Province is striving to recover from the impacts of flooding that has battered several districts since December 31, 2021.
The flash floods, triggered by heavy rains that lashed East Aceh on the last day of 2021, displaced at least 1,318 households, Head of the East Aceh Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) Ashadi stated here Tuesday.
Some 3,039 of the 5,627 flood victims have taken refuge in safer places in Ranto Peureulak Sub-district, while 1,623 others stay in temporary shelters in Bireum Bayeun Sub-district.
Several hundred other displaced residents have taken refuge in the sub-districts of Ranto Seulamat, Julok, Pante Bidari, Simpang Jernih, Pereulak Barat, Simpang Ulim, and Peunarun, he noted.
Moreover, as many as 4,612 other residents impacted by the floodwaters chose to stay at their homes instead of taking refuge, Ashadi remarked.
Meanwhile, Head of the East Aceh Social Affairs Office Elfiandi stated that the local government had supplied relief aid packages to each of the affected sub-district authorities to then be distributed to those in dire need.
The relief aid packages that the local government transported to the affected subdistricts aboard three trucks comprised clothing, blankets, staple food, and mineral water, he added.
Apart from East Aceh, the flash floods following heavy rains on December 31, 2021, battered North Aceh, Langsa, Aceh Tamiang, and Bener Meriah.
North Aceh District is the hardest-hit disaster zone, with 25,032 displaced residents, according to the disaster mitigation agency.
Several parts of Indonesia are prone to natural disasters.
Last year, hydrological disasters had been reported in the provinces of Papua and West Papua as well as several provinces in the islands of Sumatra, Java, Kalimantan, and Sulawesi.
On September 14, 2021, flash floods inundated some areas of the districts of Nabire and Yapen in Papua Province. Heavy rainfall also caused a bridge in Nabire to collapse.
On Java Island, landslides were reported in Cihanjuang Village in Cimanggung Sub-district, Sumedang District, West Java Province.
Meanwhile, on Sumatra Island, flash floods and a landslide damaged seven homes and destroyed a bridge in Wih Ni Durin Village, Syiah Utama Sub-district, Bener Meriah District, Aceh Province, following incessant and heavy rains in the Gayo highland area.
On the island of Kalimantan, massive floods and landslides hit several parts of South Kalimantan following incessant downpour on January 12, 2021.
Floods affected the districts of Banjar, Tapin, Tabalong, Balangan, and Hulu Sungai Tengah and the cities of Tanah Laut and Banjar Baru.
The massive floods, triggered by incessant and heavy rains in January 2021, reportedly claimed 15 lives, swamped 24,379 houses, and displaced 39,549 people.