Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)
Zimbabwean Vice President Pays Week-Long Visit to Indonesia

English zimbabwe health infrastructure
Antara • 16 May 2022 21:24
Jakarta: Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga arrived in Jakarta on Sunday for a week-long visit in Indonesia, with the objective of boosting economic ties between both nations.
 
To start the visit, Chiwenga will hold talks with Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin to discuss ways to enhance bilateral economic relations, the Indonesian Embassy in Harare noted in a written statement here on Monday.
 
"The high-level visit shows that Indonesia-Zimbabwe bilateral relations have increased, particularly strong economic ties between the two countries," according to Indonesian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Dewa Made J. Sastrawan, who will accompany Chiwenga during his visit to Indonesia.

During the visit, the Zimbabwean government will explore the possibility of cooperation with Indonesia, particularly in the pharmaceutical field.
 
To that end, Chiwenga, who is concurrently the health and child protection minister, will hold talks with Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunawan Sadikin to discuss the expansion of cooperation in the development of public health, health services, and pharmaceutical industry.
 
Sastrawan said Zimbabwe is looking forward to taking a cue from Indonesia's success in developing the health sector.
 
The African country viewed Indonesia as a successful country in conducting national economic development for its people's welfare.
 
To that end, Chiwenga is keen to invite Indonesia to cooperate in implementing and facilitating the development of Zimbabwe's national economy based on Indonesia's experiences in the health and pharmaceutical fields and the development of transportation infrastructure, especially the development of cargo trains as well as cooperation in the areas of farming and irrigation.
 
During the visit, Chiwenga, accompanied by the agriculture and irrigation minister, vice finance minister, vice minister for regional administrative affairs, and several officials, will attend a Sanitation Water for All (SWA) meeting held by the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), UNICEF, and SWA on May 18-19.
 
The meeting, held as part of Indonesia's G20 Presidency, will be opened by President Joko Widodo on Wednesday (May 18).
 
While in Indonesia, Chiwenga will visit state-owned pharmaceutical industry Bio Farma in Bandung, West Java, to explore the possibility of cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry.
 
He will also visit the state-owned weaponry industry PT Pindad in Bandung to explore the possibility of arms purchase.
 
(WAH)
1.527 Bencana Melanda Indonesia Hingga Medio Mei 2022
Nasional

1.527 Bencana Melanda Indonesia Hingga Medio Mei 2022

November, Elon Musk Janji Sambangi Indonesia
Ekonomi

November, Elon Musk Janji Sambangi Indonesia

Rusia: Finlandia-Swedia Buat Kesalahan Besar Bergabung ke NATO
Internasional

Rusia: Finlandia-Swedia Buat Kesalahan Besar Bergabung ke NATO

LTMPT Terbitkan Surat Edaran Terbaru di H-1 UTBK, Cek Isinya
Pendidikan

LTMPT Terbitkan Surat Edaran Terbaru di H-1 UTBK, Cek Isinya

Malaysia Ingin Tesla Investasi, Kalah Langkah Sama Indonesia
Otomotif

Malaysia Ingin Tesla Investasi, Kalah Langkah Sama Indonesia

Klasemen SEA Games 2021: Tambah Perak, Indonesia Ada di Urutan Keempat
Olahraga

Klasemen SEA Games 2021: Tambah Perak, Indonesia Ada di Urutan Keempat

Tim Free Fire Indonesia Sumbang Emas di SEA Games
Teknologi

Tim Free Fire Indonesia Sumbang Emas di SEA Games

Tangis Raisa Pecah di Atas Panggung
Hiburan

Tangis Raisa Pecah di Atas Panggung

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

