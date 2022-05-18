Indonesian Students in Tawau Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Tawau: In collaboration with the Ministry of Health of Malaysia (KKM) Tawau, a COVID-19 vaccination event for Community Learning Center (CLC) students was held in the city of Tawau on TuesdayThe CLC students, most of whom are children of Indonesian Migrant Workers (PMI), came from CLC Holy Trinity, Bambu Kuning, SLDB Apas Balung, Indra Sabah, Tunas Prewira and Sungai Balung.During the COVID-19 vaccination event, as many as 326 participants aged between 5-12 were given the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.The Indonesian Consul in Tawau, Heni Hamidah, directly observed the COVID-19 vaccination event and interacted with the medical team and teachers."This activity is part of the commitment of the Indonesian Consulate in Tawau in providing protection to Indonesian citizens and supporting the efforts of the local government in accelerating the realization of herd immunity," Indonesian Consulate in Tawau said in a press release on Wednesday.Located near the Indonesia-Malaysia border, Tawau is the third largest city in Sabah.