The weather and climate conditions have continued to change. (Photo: medcom.id)
BMKG Committed to Increasing Public Knowledge on Weather, Climate

English disaster Weather BMKG
Antara • 23 March 2022 18:35
Jakarta: The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) attempts to increase public understanding on weather and climate, especially among farmers and fishermen, by implementing field school programs.
 
"The weather and climate conditions have continued to change and have affected the community,” Head of BMKG Dwikorita Karnawati remarked at the inauguration of the BMKG Field School Festival in commemoration of 2022 World Meteorological Day monitored online here on Wednesday.
 
Karnawati noted that climate change severely affects farmers and fishermen the most.

Hence, the agency has implemented weather and climate field school programs since 2011 in several regions in Indonesia through the Field School on Climate (SLI), Field School on Weather for Fishermen (SLCN), and Field School on Earthquake (SLG).
 
The BMKG head remarked that the program had given the fishermen and farmers a better understanding of climate and weather conditions.
 
Using the knowledge, farmers can plan the planting period and use fertilizers according to weather conditions to reduce the risk of crop failure and to increase crop productivity.
 
Meanwhile, fishermen can learn to access the weather and tide information through their respective mobile phones at SLCN, so they can go to sea at ease.
 
She assessed that since Indonesia is located between two continents and two oceans, interactions among weather variables and phenomena generated a complex and highly dynamic climate.
 
Hence, she emphasized that implementation of the disaster early warning system does not solely involve the provision of proper information to the community but also requires comprehensive mitigation actions with the active participation of the community and various parties, including the private sector, academics, philanthropists, as well as the media, she stated.
 
According to the World Meteorological Organization’s official site, World Meteorological Day is held on March 23 every year to celebrate the establishment of the organization. In 2022, the commemoration raised the theme of "Hydrometeorological and Climate Information for Disaster Risk Reduction." 

 
(WAH)
