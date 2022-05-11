English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate. (Photo: MI/Pius Erlangga)
Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate. (Photo: MI/Pius Erlangga)

Indonesia's Skilled Talents Encourage Growth of Digital Economy: Minister

English technology g20 presidency G20
Antara • 11 May 2022 15:57
Jakarta: The readiness of human resources in the technology era has become one of the factors supporting digital economy, thereby translating to the fact that skilled digital talents will encourage digital economic growth, Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate stated.
 
"Digital economy is extremely related to digital talents," Minister Plate noted in a special interview with ANTARA, quoted on Wednesday.
 
Digital economy is supported by at least two important factors: digital infrastructure and digital talents.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


To prepare skilled digital talents, Plate's ministry has divided its program into three levels. The basic level comes in the form of digital literacy training through the Digital Literacy National Movement.
 
By 2021, some 12.5 million people had participated in digital literacy training.
 
At the medium level, the ministry prepares Digital Talent Scholarship for high school and university graduates.
 
For this program, the government cooperates with domestic universities and technology companies to provide training for 200 thousand participants each year.
 
At the expert level, the ministry has the Digital Leadership Academy for digital policy makers both in the public and private sector. Every year, the ministry opens 300 to 500 positions.
 
Moreover, the ministry plans to showcase Indonesia's digital literacy agenda during this year's Indonesia G20 Presidency.
 
In terms of infrastructure, the Indonesian government is vigorously developing information and communication technology infrastructure in an equitable manner across Indonesia.
 
The ministry has a program that rolls out optic fiber cable, both on land and sea, such as the Palapa Ring network. Meanwhile, for regions unreachable by cable, the ministry is preparing large-capacity multifunction satellite.
 
Currently, the government is constructing the SATRIA-1 satellite and reserve satellite, each with a capacity of 150 Gbps.
 
These will be utilized to provide internet access at 150 thousand locations, such as schools, village offices, police stations, and health service facilities.
 
The development of this Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure will be felt by the people once digital talents can utilize the technology.
 
"The developed infrastructure should be utilized at the downstream level. Digital space downstreaming is very dependent on the readiness of digital talents," the minister noted.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jokowi Arrives in Washington DC

Jokowi Arrives in Washington DC

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Explores Internship Cooperation with United States: Ministry

Indonesia Explores Internship Cooperation with United States: Ministry

English
united states
UN Urges Restraint as Violence Escalates in Sri Lanka

UN Urges Restraint as Violence Escalates in Sri Lanka

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menteri ESDM Tetapkan Harga ICP April Turun Jadi USD102,51/Barel
Ekonomi

Menteri ESDM Tetapkan Harga ICP April Turun Jadi USD102,51/Barel

100 Tahun Perjalana Moto Guzzi Di Museum
Otomotif

100 Tahun Perjalana Moto Guzzi Di Museum

Jaringan Pengumpul Dana ISIS Harus Diungkap
Nasional

Jaringan Pengumpul Dana ISIS Harus Diungkap

Klasemen Medali SEA Games 2021: Indonesia Kantongi 3 Emas
Olahraga

Klasemen Medali SEA Games 2021: Indonesia Kantongi 3 Emas

Siap-siap, Kemendikbudristek Buka Beasiswa Indonesia Maju Sore Ini
Pendidikan

Siap-siap, Kemendikbudristek Buka Beasiswa Indonesia Maju Sore Ini

Jurnalis Veteran Al Jazeera Tewas Ditembak Pasukan Israel Saat Meliput di Jenin
Internasional

Jurnalis Veteran Al Jazeera Tewas Ditembak Pasukan Israel Saat Meliput di Jenin

Nova Eliza Bereaksi Keras Terkait Kabar Ganjar Pranowo Diberi Gelar Teuku
Hiburan

Nova Eliza Bereaksi Keras Terkait Kabar Ganjar Pranowo Diberi Gelar Teuku

Tidak Ada Lagi Game Sepak Bola FIFA Tahun Depan, Berganti EA Sports FC
Teknologi

Tidak Ada Lagi Game Sepak Bola FIFA Tahun Depan, Berganti EA Sports FC

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!