The transportation minister also inspected a number of facilities provided by the Bogor Police (Photo:Medcom.id)
Transportation Minister Reviews Preparations for Eid Exodus in Bogor

English heidi klum transportation west java
Antara • 28 April 2022 19:59
Gadog: Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi on Thursday reviewed preparations for handling traffic congestion during the Eid exodus and holiday period at the Integrated Service Post for the Puncak Tourism Route at Gadog intersection, Bogor.
 
"(I) come here to see the preparations, because later on D-1, or the day after Eid al-Fitr, (the roads) will be congested. I am glad that my colleagues here have done good preparation, the equipment is complete, and all that remains to be done is to carry out the operation consistently," Sumadi said in Bogor on Thursday.
 
He listed four traffic engineering strategies, which will be implemented to deal with traffic jams, namely, the policies regarding three-axis vehicles, contraflow, one-way roads, and odd-even plate numbers.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Sumadi emphasized the necessity for extensive information dissemination and publication so that the public is aware of the four policies and better prepared to adhere to them when traveling through the Gadog intersection and the Puncak area.
 
"Puncak('s traffic jam) is always (reported) in the news. Traffic jams, traffic jams (everywhere). Although if we implement these four engineering strategies, God willing, there will be no traffic jams," he remarked.
 
The minister lauded the Bogor Police Force for preparing alternative routes that travelers can use in order to comply with the applicable regulations.
 
"Let's say on the first day, (the policy) is even (plate number). If you want to go home, you can go through Jonggol or via Sukabumi, so there's no reason for them to be stuck. There are other roads there and relatively not jammed," he explained.
 
During his visit on Thursday, the transportation minister also inspected a number of facilities provided by the Bogor Police at the Integrated Service Post, including nursery rooms, restrooms, and free vaccination booths.
 
Additionally, he visited the Traffic Management Center room, which has been equipped with screens displaying the latest data pertaining to the volume of vehicles at the Gadog intersection arterial route and allowing direct monitoring through the CCTV camera network at various sites.
 
The minister reiterated President Joko Widodo's message to officers and the public to adhere to regulations as a means to maintain peace and order during the homecoming and Eid holidays, given that these activities could not be carried out in the past two years.
 
The minister's entourage included director of law enforcement at the Traffic Corps, Brigadier General Aan Suhanan, and president director of PT Jasa Raharja, Rivan Achmad Purwantono.
 
(WAH)
