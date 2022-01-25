Germany Donates COVID-19 Drugs, Vaccines to Indonesia

Jakarta: On Monday, German Ambassador to Indonesia Ina Lepel symbolically handed over the delivery of German medical supplies in order to support Indonesia in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Since December 2021, the German government has been sending Covid-19 vaccines
(produced by BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, as well as AstraZeneca) to support Indonesia’s vaccination efforts, amounting to a total of 9,183,820 million doses.
Most were delivered through COVAX with additional deliveries planned for 2022.
In separate shipments, Germany has also donated 2,016 units of Casirivimab and Imdevimab monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of Covid-19 as well as 67 medical ventilators that were delivered last week.
"I am proud and grateful to be able to symbolically hand over medical supplies today, amounting to a total of 67 medical ventilators, more than 2000 doses of anti-Covid-19 drugs as well as 9,183,820 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with still more to come," Ambassador Lepel said in a press release on Monday.
"Indonesia belongs to the list of countries with the biggest share of Germany’s global support in our common fight against the pandemic. This is a strong sign of the good state of our bilateral relations that we are proudly celebrating in 2022 being the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations," she added.
By the end of 2022, the European country will deliver at least 175 million doses of vaccines to emerging and developing countries, most of which are being distributed through the COVAX vaccine platform.
The pandemic can only be defeated by a common global approach: Germany has therefore campaigned from the beginning for a joint response in a spirit of solidarity to the pandemic. In accordance with the principle "Nobody is safe until everyone is safe", Germany co-founded the Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-Accelerator) platform in 2020.
The aim of ACT-Accelerator is to promote equitable access for all to vaccines, drugs, and diagnostics and to strengthen health systems.
In addition to donating vaccines, Germany is currently the second largest donor, supporting ACT-Accelerator with 2.2 billion euros. The lion's share of this funding goes to the international vaccine platform COVAX, which has already been able to supply globally over 900 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.
"On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Indonesia, I would like to convey our deepest gratitude and highest appreciation to the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany for the donation of Covid-19 vaccines, medical ventilators and anti-Covid-19 drugs," the Indonesian Health Minister said.
"Bilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as supports from relevant stakeholders, are key points in handling this pandemic. We truly hope this pandemic will end soon," he concluded.