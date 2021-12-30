English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
Jokowi Orders Ministers to Monitor COVID-19 Situation

English tourism covid-19 president joko widodo
Andhika Prasetyo • 30 December 2021 15:21
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has reminded his ministers to closely monitor the covid-19 situation in the country. 
 
This message was conveyed in a plenary cabinet meeting on Thursday.
 
"Economic revival can only be achieved if the pandemic is handled properly," said Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta, on Thursday, December 30, 2021.
 
President Jokowi, Sandiaga said, asked that health protocols, especially in tourist areas, continue to be strictly implemented. 
 
Sandiaga ensured that the PeduliLindung application will be used optimally at tourist areas. 
 
"I have reminded operators of tourist areas to implement health protocols properly," said the former deputy governor of Jakarta.

(WAH)
