President Jokowi Calls for New Extraordinary Method to Eradicate Corruption

Jakarta: Corruption is an extraordinary crime that has an extraordinary impact, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said.
"In eradicating it, we need new, more extraordinary methods. We must continue to improve and perfect the methods of eradicating corruption," President Jokowi said at the Commemoration of World Anti-Corruption Day 2021 in Jakarta, Thursday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
According to the President, eradicating corruption requires more fundamental and comprehensive efforts that are firm and indiscriminate so that its benefits can be felt by everyone.
For the record, in January to November 2021, the Indonesian National Police (Polri) have investigated 1,032 corruption cases and the Attorney General’s Office has investigated 1,486 corruption cases.
Meanwhile, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has solved 1,291 cases of corruption since its establishment until now.
Quoting a national survey in November 2021, President Jokowi stated that the public places corruption eradication as the second problem that needs to be resolved immediately.
However, he pointed out that corruption can be the basis of other problems, including disrupting job creation and causing the price of basic staple to rise.
Moreover, based on the 2020 corruption perception index, the President continued, Indonesia was placed on rank 102nd out of 180, which is still lagging behind other Asian countri