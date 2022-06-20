English  
The LTMPT has designed exam questions for the 2022 SBMPTN to be different in each session. (Photo: medcom.id)
State University Entrance Exam Cheaters to Be Given Strict Sanctions: LTMPT

English education sbmptn social media
Antara • 20 June 2022 16:59
Jakarta: The Higher Education Entrance Test Administrator (LTMPT) has warned that participants found to have cheated in the nationwide state university entrance examination (SBMPTN) will be subject to strict sanctions.
 
"Participants, who are proven to have cheated, will definitely be given strict sanctions," Head of LTMPT Mochamad Ashari noted in a written statement  here on Monday.
 
Ashari explained that the investigation process will be conducted on the basis of the Minutes of Examination Implementation (BAPU), the 2022 SBMPTN computer-based test (UTBK) system, public reports, and information circulating on social media to trace alleged violations and fraud in the implementation of SBMPTN.

Participants proven to have committed violations or fraud, according to the results of the investigation, will be subject to administrative or criminal sanctions based on the country's applicable laws and regulations.
 
In response to the spread of information regarding the alleged leak of the 2022 SBMPTN exam questions on social media, Ashari clarified that no exam questions were leaked during the 28 sessions of the examination conducted in two phases: May 17-23, 2022, for phase one, and May 28 to June 3, 2022, for phase two
 
According to Ashari, the LTMPT has designed exam questions for the 2022 SBMPTN to be different in each session.
 
"It means that no 2022 SBMPTN exam questions are the same between sessions," he added.
 
He further noted that the images of the 2022 SBMPTN exam questions circulating on social media platforms were uploaded by test takers or irresponsible people, with the intent of cheating.
 
Nevertheless, he ensured that the case did not affect the accuracy of assessment conducted by LTMPT for the 2022 SBMPTN.
 
"The LTMPT ensures that the fraudulent attempts do not affect the accuracy of assessment of the computer-based test results that are used for the selection," he remarked.

 
Jokowi Presses for Affordable Food Prices before Eid-al-Adha: Trade Minister

Jakarta's Air Quality Degraded to Unhealthy Category on Monday: BMKG

New App Helps Protect People from the Dangers of the Sun

