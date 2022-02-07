English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people by early 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people by early 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 131.1 Million people in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 February 2022 17:24
Jakarta: Some 38,694 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 131,119,425, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, 113,640 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 186,703,390.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 208 million people by early 2022.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 26,121 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,542,601.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 8,577 to 4,191,604.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by82 to 144,636.
 
(WAH)
