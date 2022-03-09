English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
There are 1,351 males and 1,665 females. (Photo: MI/Susanto)
There are 1,351 males and 1,665 females. (Photo: MI/Susanto)

3,016 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self-Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 09 March 2022 12:49
Jakarta: As many as 3,016 COVID-19 patients are currently self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta.
 
All COVID-19 patients who are self-isolating at the government-operated apartment complex are asymptomatic.
 
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo, the number of asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at the apartement complex rose by 214 compared to the previous day.
 
"There are 1,351 males and 1,665 females," the spokesman said here on Wednesday.
 
Meanwhile, the number of patients who are self-isolating at Nagrak Apartment in North Jakarta rose by 336 to 2,296 today.
 
"There are 1,036 males and 1,260 females," he stated.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Kemayoran Athletes Village COVID-19 Hospital Treating 2,614 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village COVID-19 Hospital Treating 2,614 Patients

English
covid-19
Consumer Optimism Hampered by COVID-19 Case Surge in February: BI's Survey

Consumer Optimism Hampered by COVID-19 Case Surge in February: BI's Survey

English
consumer confidence
No Ceasefire Could Lead to Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine: President Jokowi

No Ceasefire Could Lead to Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Awal Tahun, Indonesia Sudah Ekspor Keempat Benua
Otomotif

Awal Tahun, Indonesia Sudah Ekspor Keempat Benua

Presiden Puji Upaya Transparansi Komisi Yudisial
Nasional

Presiden Puji Upaya Transparansi Komisi Yudisial

Menaker Bahas Isu Disabilitas di Pertemuan G20 Bidang Ketenagakerjaan
Ekonomi

Menaker Bahas Isu Disabilitas di Pertemuan G20 Bidang Ketenagakerjaan

9 Pengumuman Penting dari Acara Peek Performance Apple
Teknologi

9 Pengumuman Penting dari Acara Peek Performance Apple

Hilman Hariwijaya, Penulis Novel Lupus Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Hilman Hariwijaya, Penulis Novel Lupus Meninggal Dunia

Pemilu Presiden Korea Selatan Dimulai di Tengah Gelombang Omicron
Internasional

Pemilu Presiden Korea Selatan Dimulai di Tengah Gelombang Omicron

Hasil Liga Champions: Lumat Salzburg 7-1, Muenchen ke Perempat Final
Olahraga

Hasil Liga Champions: Lumat Salzburg 7-1, Muenchen ke Perempat Final

Segera Cek! Ini Link Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Administrasi PPG Dalam Jabatan 2022
Pendidikan

Segera Cek! Ini Link Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Administrasi PPG Dalam Jabatan 2022

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih
Properti

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!