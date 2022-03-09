3,016 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self-Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex

Jakarta: As many as 3,016 COVID-19 patients are currently self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta.
All COVID-19 patients who are self-isolating at the government-operated apartment complex are asymptomatic.
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo, the number of asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at the apartement complex rose by 214 compared to the previous day.
"There are 1,351 males and 1,665 females," the spokesman said here on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the number of patients who are self-isolating at Nagrak Apartment in North Jakarta rose by 336 to 2,296 today.
"There are 1,036 males and 1,260 females," he stated.