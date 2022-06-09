Mamuju Earthquake Damages Some 70 Houses

Mamuju: Wednesday's magnitude 5.8 earthquake damaged at least 70 houses in Simboro, Mamuju, West Sulawesi.
"A total of 70 houses were damaged in Rangas Village, Simboro District, Mamuju Regency, West Sulawesi," said Metro TV contributor, Irwan Abdul Latif, reporting from Mamuju for Metro Siang, on Thursday, 9. June 2022.
Local government buildings are also reported to have been damaged.
These include the Family Welfare and Empowerment Office and the Mamuju Population and Civil Registry Office.
The West Sulawesi Regional Disaster Rescue Agency (BPBD) noted that 6,000 residents were displaced in several locations in Tapalang District.
For the Mamuju district itself, the total number of refugees reached a thousand people.
Most of the evacuees were concentrated at the Manakarra stadium complex in Mamuju City. (Fauzi Pratama Ramadhan)