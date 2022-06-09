English  
Local government buildings are also reported to have been damaged. (Photo: medcom.id)
Mamuju Earthquake Damages Some 70 Houses

English earthquake disaster BNPB
MetroTV • 09 June 2022 14:59
Mamuju: Wednesday's magnitude 5.8 earthquake damaged at least 70 houses in Simboro, Mamuju, West Sulawesi.
 
"A total of 70 houses were damaged in Rangas Village, Simboro District, Mamuju Regency, West Sulawesi," said Metro TV contributor, Irwan Abdul Latif, reporting from Mamuju for Metro Siang, on Thursday, 9. June 2022.
 
Local government buildings are also reported to have been damaged. 
 
These include the Family Welfare and Empowerment Office and the Mamuju Population and Civil Registry Office.
 
The West Sulawesi Regional Disaster Rescue Agency (BPBD) noted that 6,000 residents were displaced in several locations in Tapalang District. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


For the Mamuju district itself, the total number of refugees reached a thousand people.
 
Most of the evacuees were concentrated at the Manakarra stadium complex in Mamuju City. (Fauzi Pratama Ramadhan) 
 
(WAH)
