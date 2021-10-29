Jokowi Begins Three-Nation Tour

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Friday left for a three-nation tour of Italy, Great Britain, and the United Arab Emirates.
In Italy, Widodo will take part in the Group of Twenty (G20) Leaders' Meeting, which will take place in Rome on October 30-31, 2021.
At the G20 Summit, Widodo will take over the presidency of G20 from Italy. Indonesia will hold the G20 presidency, which represents 85 percent of the global economy and 75 percent of the global trade, from December 1, 2021, to November 30, 2022.
Speaking at an online press briefing prior to his departure on Friday, the President said he will deliver a speech at the side event of G20, which will discuss micro-small businesses and women’s role in the business world.
He will also hold bilateral talks with other G20 leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.
From Rome, the President will fly to Glasgow, Scotland to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) on November 1-2, 2021.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to chair the COP26, which will bring together 120 heads of state and government.
“A few days ago, Prime Minister Boris Johnson phoned me to discuss COP26. Indonesia has very consistent position on the issue of climate change and will work hard to meet its commitment,” he said.
The Indonesian leader is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with several other state leaders on the sidelines of COP26.
From Glasgow, the President will proceed to the United Arab Emirates for bilateral talks.
“I will use this visit to strengthen cooperation, particularly in the fields of trade and investment. I will attend business meetings and the outcome of the meetings will be good for our economy,” he said.
President Widodo is scheduled to return home on November 5, 2021.