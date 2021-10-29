English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi Begins Three-Nation Tour

English Climate Change COP26 president joko widodo g20 presidency G20
Antara • 29 October 2021 21:28
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Friday left for a three-nation tour of Italy, Great Britain, and the United Arab Emirates.
 
In Italy, Widodo will take part in the Group of Twenty (G20) Leaders' Meeting, which will take place in Rome on October 30-31, 2021.
 
At the G20 Summit, Widodo will take over the presidency of G20 from Italy. Indonesia will hold the G20 presidency, which represents 85 percent of the global economy and 75 percent of the global trade, from December 1, 2021, to November 30, 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Speaking at an online press briefing prior to his departure on Friday, the President said he will deliver a speech at the side event of G20, which will discuss micro-small businesses and women’s role in the business world.
 
He will also hold bilateral talks with other G20 leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.
 
From Rome, the President will fly to Glasgow, Scotland to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) on November 1-2, 2021.
 
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to chair the COP26, which will bring together 120 heads of state and government.
 
“A few days ago, Prime Minister Boris Johnson phoned me to discuss COP26. Indonesia has very consistent position on the issue of climate change and will work hard to meet its commitment,” he said.
 
The Indonesian leader is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with several other state leaders on the sidelines of COP26.
 
From Glasgow, the President will proceed to the United Arab Emirates for bilateral talks.
 
“I will use this visit to strengthen cooperation, particularly in the fields of trade and investment. I will attend business meetings and the outcome of the meetings will be good for our economy,” he said.
 
President Widodo is scheduled to return home on November 5, 2021.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Minister Confirms Shorter Year-End Holidays with Collective Leave Removal

Minister Confirms Shorter Year-End Holidays with Collective Leave Removal

English
indonesian government
South Jakarta Cautions Residents of Heavy Rain-Triggered Landslides

South Jakarta Cautions Residents of Heavy Rain-Triggered Landslides

English
jakarta
Environment Ministry Readies Warning System for La Nina-Triggered Disasters

Environment Ministry Readies Warning System for La Nina-Triggered Disasters

English
disaster
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Dirut MIND ID Dicopot, Kementerian BUMN: Penyegaran Manajemen
Ekonomi

Dirut MIND ID Dicopot, Kementerian BUMN: Penyegaran Manajemen

Jokowi Sadar Banyak Kritik ke Pemerintah
Nasional

Jokowi Sadar Banyak Kritik ke Pemerintah

Eropa Kembali Laporkan Peningkatan Kasus Covid-19, WHO Khawatir
Internasional

Eropa Kembali Laporkan Peningkatan Kasus Covid-19, WHO Khawatir

Hyundai Creta Mulai Kelihatan, Ada Fitur Anti Maling
Otomotif

Hyundai Creta Mulai Kelihatan, Ada Fitur Anti Maling

Erick Thohir Bantu Biaya Pengobatan Dorce Gamalama, Alasannya Bikin Terharu
Hiburan

Erick Thohir Bantu Biaya Pengobatan Dorce Gamalama, Alasannya Bikin Terharu

Perusahaan Facebook Ubah Merek Jadi Meta, Ambisi Ciptakan Metaverse
Teknologi

Perusahaan Facebook Ubah Merek Jadi Meta, Ambisi Ciptakan Metaverse

Tak Hanya Menwa, UNS Juga Hentikan Kegiatan Mapala
Pendidikan

Tak Hanya Menwa, UNS Juga Hentikan Kegiatan Mapala

Napoli vs Bologna: Bungkam Bologna, Napoli kembali Pimpin Klasemen
Olahraga

Napoli vs Bologna: Bungkam Bologna, Napoli kembali Pimpin Klasemen

Indonesia Diminta Waspada terhadap Dampak Kasus Evergrande
Properti

Indonesia Diminta Waspada terhadap Dampak Kasus Evergrande

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!