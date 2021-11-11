President Jokowi Receives Courtesy Call from UK Foreign Minister

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received a courtesy call from Foreign Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) Elizabeth Truss at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Thursday.
During the meeting, both figures discussed the strategic economic cooperation as a follow-up to President Jokowi’s previous meeting with Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson.
"First, the collaboration between the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in establishing a carbon market exchange," said President Jokowi, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
President Jokowi and the Foreign Minister then discussed the joint investment between Indonesia and the UK in the development of cathode production in the UK to meet the demand for lithium batteries in the UK and Europe.
Afterwards, the two figures talked on closer cooperation related to vaccines and biotechnology.
So far, Indonesia has communicated with Oxford University to send more students and researchers.
According to President Jokowi, the pandemic has given the lesson of the importance of building more hubs for vaccines, medicines, and medical equipment.
The President also emphasized that Indonesia is ready to become a hub for the region.
In addition, President Jokowi also congratulated on the success of the COP26 Summit held in Glasgow on 1-2 November 2021.
According to him, the meeting with PM Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the summit also went well.
He went on to say that Indonesia was pleased to be able to support Britain as a dialogue partner for ASEAN.