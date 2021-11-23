English  
The governor supports the central government's plan to implement community mobility restriction (PPKM) Level 3.
West Java Residents Urged to Avoid Long-Haul Travel

English covid-19 Christmas and New Year celebrations west java
Antara • 23 November 2021 15:18
Jakarta: West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil urged residents to avoid long-haul holidays and travel during the 2021 Christmas and 2022 New Year holidays to prevent another spike in cases of COVID-19 at the end of 2021.
 
"I urge all residents of West Java to not go on long-distance holidays during Christmas and New Year's," Kamil stated during the preparation call for facing the potential disaster at Diponegoro Street, Bandung, Tuesday.
 
The governor reminded his community to take a vacation during the Christmas and New Year holidays only in local areas near their region.

"Do not embark on long-haul travel for the holidays. Please choose other regular dates apart from the public holidays," he added.
 
Kamil noted that based on an epidemiological statistical analysis, the number of COVID-19 cases last year spiked due to the high mobility of people during the Christmas and New Year holidays.
 
“Let us not repeat the same mistake and maintain a comfortable situation. We do not want to experience a spike in cases again," he emphasized.
 
To this end, the governor supports the central government's plan to implement community mobility restriction (PPKM) Level 3 during the year-end holidays to reduce mobility.
 
"I really understand and support the PPKM Level 3 plan during that period. I think we should adjust to every regulation related to COVID-19 that has not ended in this country," he remarked.
 
If the public can comply with the PPKM Level 3 regulations during the Christmas and New Year holidays, Kamil is optimistic that in 2022, people can recommence normal activities.
 
"If we successfully go through the Christmas and New Year without a significant increase in cases, by God’s will, in 2022, we will be able to lead a normal life, including going to a concert," he affirmed.

 
(WAH)
