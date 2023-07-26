Update on Human Trafficking Case, 847 Suspects Arrested

"The number of suspects in the TIP case is 847 people, the number of TIP victims who have been rescued is 2,176 people," said Karo Penmas, the Public Relations Division of the National Police, Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan, to journalists quoted on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
The arrest of the investigation report armed with 711 police received by Bareskrim Polri and the ranks of the Regional Police. The modus operandi of the suspects in capturing victims varies.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
There were 479 cases of illegal migrant workers working as domestic helpers. Then, there were 9 cases of crew members (ABK), 212 cases of commercial sex workers, and 54 cases of exploited children.
"That disclosure and prosecution of TIP can be opened to the maximum after the formation of the TIP Task Force on June 5, 2023 on the orders of the Indonesian National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo to strictly take action and prevent TIP," said Ramadhan.
Previously, the Kabareskrim Polri Komjen Wahyu Widada said the TIP Eradication Task Force would not stop. Bareskrim Polri and the ranks of the Regional Police, their ranks continue to fight against TIP.
"So that the National Police can save citizens both who are victims of TIP at home and abroad," Wahyu said at the Metro Jaya Police Headquarters, Thursday, July 20, 2023.