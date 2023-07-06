Jokowi Inaugurate Ewer Airport, Hoping Opens Asmat from Isolation

"This (airport) is very important, connectivity between a region, be it a regency, province or island, will accelerate the movement of goods and open up isolation," said Jokowi on the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube channel, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
The President also said that the flights to Asmat Regency would boost the tourism sector. So that the Asmat people's economy will increase.
"We hope that the economy in Asmat Regency, in South Papua, will get better and increase," he explained.
On the same occasion, the Minister of Transportation (Menhub) Budi Karya Sumadi said that the existence of Ewer Airport is the government's commitment to equity in all regions of Indonesia. Especially in South Papua.
"It is a matter of pride for us, the transportation agency and the Ewer people, and we can carry out the Indonesia-centric task, which we have not only said but realized," said Budi.